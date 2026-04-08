Flames Drop Overtime Decision To Stars

Neither side scored during a tight-checking opening frame. In fact, the Flames held their hosts without a shot on goal after the 2:54 mark, though Jason Robertson’s rip off the post on a slot shot 7:30 came close to providing the ice-breaker.

Dallas did open the scoring, though, 4:30 into period two when Justin Hryckowian took advantage of a carom off the end boards, chipping the puck past Cooley for his 13th goal of the season.

But Calgary stormed back in the second half of the frame. Farabee tied it with his 19th of the season, backhanding a rebound into the top corner after Adam Klapka got an initial shot away on a partial break.