Flames Drop Overtime Decision To Stars

But the Stars answered back quickly. Wyatt Johnston banged home a rebound 50 seconds after Parekh’s goal. Then, Jason Robertson knifed home the equalizer at 4:51 after a hard pass to the low slot from linemate Matt Duchene.
Those goals forced extra time, where Dallas was awarded a four-minute powerplay. Calgary battled - goaltender Devin Cooley making 10 saves in the overtime session alone - but Johnston ended it with a backhand effort at the side of the net.
Forward Aydar Suniev made his NHL season debut for the Flames on a line with Ryan Strome and Martin Pospisil, earning 11:16 of ice-time.
Klapka finished the game with two assists, while Cooley made 22 stops on the night.
Defenceman Kevin Bahl left the contest early in the first period following a collision behind the Stars net with fellow blueliner Thomas Harley. He did not return after sustaining a lower-body injury.