Flames Drop Decision To Avalanche

Gross scores first NHL marker in 3-1 setback

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

DENVER — They defended hard, and kept it close, but the Flames fell just short Thursday against the Avalanche, falling 3-1 at Ball Arena. 

The hosts were held in check thanks to a 38-save effort from Dustin Wolf, while Calgarian Tyson Gross experienced a moment he'll never forget, scoring his first career NHL goal late in the third period.

Check out all the action from Thursday's tilt in Denver

Wolf made 11 stops in period one, his best coming on a series of pad saves off Nathan MacKinnon before the contest was four minutes old. But Colorado got a late powerplay and made quick work of it, Gabriel Landeskog putting home his 13th of the year as the hosts took a 1-0 lead into the break.

As busy as Wolf was in period one, he was even busier in period two. The Avalanche fired 20 shots goalward - Wolf getting 19 of them - the lone blemish coming on an unstoppable shot when Martin Necas cut across his crease and roofed a hard wrist shot with just under five minutes to play.

Wolf stopped MacKinnon again early in the third - going into the splits to keep a potential third Colorado goal out. At the other end, rookie Aydar Suniev had the best chance for the Flames on a late powerplay, but Blackwood got a pad to his one-timer from the slot.

But then, with less than three minutes left on the clock, the local kid got a moment he'll never forget. Matvei Gridin put a puck to the net from the top of the right circle, and after winning a net-front battle, Gross got a stick to the rebound and chopped home his first career NHL marker from just outside the blue paint.

Gross scores first NHL goal

On his next shift, Gross scored again, too, banking home another puck from the side of the net. But following a Colorado coach's challenge, the play was called back on account of an offside at the Avalanche blue line.

MacKinnon added an empty-netter in the final minute of play to round out the scoring.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Matvei Gridin

Connor Zary - John Beecher - Aydar Suniev

Victor Olofsson - Tyson Gross - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Yan Kuznetsov - Zach Whitecloud

Olli Määttä - Hunter Brzustewicz

Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"It's something you dream of your entire life"

"Bend don't break ... We were right there"

"He should leave here feeling a lot more confident"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 29 COL 41

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, COL 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 52.8%, COL 47.2

Hits: CGY 19, COL 11

Blocked Shots: CGY 19, COL 11

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 17, COL 36

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, COL 14

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Photo Gallery - Flames @ Avalanche 09.04.26

Walk-ins and warmups by Chris Wahl. Game action from Getty Images

Up Next:

The six-game road trip draws to a close with Calgary's final road game of the season Saturday in Seattle, with puck drop set for 5 p.m. MT.

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