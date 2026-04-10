Flames Drop Decision To Avalanche

Wolf made 11 stops in period one, his best coming on a series of pad saves off Nathan MacKinnon before the contest was four minutes old. But Colorado got a late powerplay and made quick work of it, Gabriel Landeskog putting home his 13th of the year as the hosts took a 1-0 lead into the break.

As busy as Wolf was in period one, he was even busier in period two. The Avalanche fired 20 shots goalward - Wolf getting 19 of them - the lone blemish coming on an unstoppable shot when Martin Necas cut across his crease and roofed a hard wrist shot with just under five minutes to play.

Wolf stopped MacKinnon again early in the third - going into the splits to keep a potential third Colorado goal out. At the other end, rookie Aydar Suniev had the best chance for the Flames on a late powerplay, but Blackwood got a pad to his one-timer from the slot.

But then, with less than three minutes left on the clock, the local kid got a moment he'll never forget. Matvei Gridin put a puck to the net from the top of the right circle, and after winning a net-front battle, Gross got a stick to the rebound and chopped home his first career NHL marker from just outside the blue paint.