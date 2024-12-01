Flames Downed By Pens

Pittsburgh scores three powerplay tallies en route to 6-2 victory

By Ty Pilson
PITTSBURGH - The Flames ended their four-game road trip with a 6-2 loss to the Pens Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

Calgary ended the road trip 0-3-1 and are now 12-9-4 on the season.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri scored in the back half of the third period for the Flames, while Dan Vladar was busy between the pipes, making 38 saves as the Pittsburgh went 3-for-5 on the powerplay in the tilt, while Calgary was 0-3.

Huberdeau finally beat Pittsburgh's Alex Nedeljkovic when he took a pass from Kadri at 14:27 of the final frame, Kadri would then tally 38 seconds later.

Huberdeau beats Alex Nedeljkovic to get Calgary on the board

Kadri gets Calgary's second of the night right after Huberdeau tally

Huberdeau split the Pens D and was hooked by blueliner Ryan Shea before he could get a shot off, leading to the first powerplay of the game for the Flames at 4:16 of the first period.

And they came within an inch of opening the scoring.

Martin Pospisil – parked in front of the net with Kris Letang on his back – gathered the rebound of a Kadri shot and wrapped it around the outstretched pad of Nedeljkovic, but it hit the post and fired back out through the blue paint behind the Pens 'tender.

The home side then got a great look after MacKenzie Weegar got tangled up with a Pen in their zone leading to a 2-on-1 for Pittsburgh, but Vladar sprang across to make the save on Michael Bunting’s shot from a Anthony Beauvillier feed.

Mikael Backlund’s hard work in the corner eventually led to him tipping a Weegar shot that Nedeljkovic saved, the captain spinning off his defender and trying to jam it home but to no avail.

Moments later, Nedeljkovic committed grand larceny on Rasmus Andersson.

Kevin Bahl’s point blast missed the net, but hit the end boards and came out to Andersson who had snuck in from the point on the backside. He wired a one-timer that the Pens goalie lunged in the splits to glove with a miraculous stop as he fell on his belly. The officials reviewed to see if Nedeljkovic's glove and puck crossed the line but the no-goal call stood.

Pittsburgh got on the board at 17:14 after a Calgary turnover led to a Pens rush, and Beauvillier put a backhand high shortside past Vladar.

A strong shift by Pittsburgh early in the second led to a Flames penalty at 2:33 and the Pens converted seven seconds into it, Bunting standing beside the net and putting home the rebound of a Matt Grzelcyk point shot.

The Flames went to the powerplay shortly after, with Nedeljkovic scrambling amid a pile up in front of the net to keep the puck out, then getting back to his feet, sans his stick, to stop Huberdeau’s slot shot.

The Pens got another powerplay tally at 9:02 with just two seconds left on their advantage, Vladar sliding out of his net and Philip Tomasino then taking a pass off from Kris Letang, firing it into the wide-open cage.

Jake Bean chased down Sidney Crosby to deny a breakaway by the Pens captain in the third, knocking the puck away, but Crosby got it back and fed Rickard Rakell out front and he scored at 5:25.

The Pens would another powerplay goal at 7:59 when Letang fired a slapshot high farside.

Blake Lizotte round out the scoring with 1:37 left in the outing.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar (starter)

Dustin Wolf

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Penguins 30.11.24

Photos by Ty Pilson & Getty Images

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 32, PIT 44

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, PIT 3-5

Faceoffs: CGY 46.2%, PIT 53.8%

Blocked Shots: CGY 13, PIT 23

Hits: CGY 16, PIT 12

Takeaways: CGY 14, PIT 4

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 24, PIT 26

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 9, PIT 10

*Courtesy of Natural Stat Trick

They Said It:

"Thought we were frustrated"

"Have to snap out of it"

"Hard for us when we're down"

Up Next:

The Flames host the Blue Jackets at the Scotiabank Saddledome ice Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. Click for tickets

