Take A Bow!

Coronato - a Long Island product from nearby Greenlawn, some 25 miles from UBS Arena - had quite a homecoming, scoring on his first shot on the first shift of the contest, finishing the three-game swing through the New York area with four tallies in three games.

Dan Vladar got the start in net and made 26 stops, while Rasmus Andersson finished the fixture with three assists.

So the race for the second Western Conference Wild Card berth looks like this:

Calgary leap-frogged Vancouver (who they have a game in hand over), who lost 5-3 earlier in the day to the Rangers in New York despite outshooting them 40-12.

They trail St. Louis by two points for that Wild Card berth, but with two games in hand, after the Blues beat the Blackhawks 4-1 also earlier Saturday.

Coronato, who grew up in nearby Greenlawn, had a big contingent of family and friends on hand – including his mom Samantha and dad Richard who were interviewed from the stands on the home TV broadcast - and boy did he put on a show for them.

The 22-year-old hit the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his short NHL career, and now has 37 points on the season.

The Flames were without Joel Farabee, missed the game with illness, and MacKenzie Weegar, took warmup but sat out the game with a lower-body injury.

Dryden Hunt and Brayden Pachal drew into the lineup in their places.