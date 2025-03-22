Say What - 'We Like New York'

The buzz after the Flames knocked off the Isles in OT

250322_SayWhat-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Matt Coronato on the four-game trip as a whole:

"I think it was a great trip, we’re happy with the last three games and the result that we’ve gotten. Tonight was a special night, too - with Huby for 900 - feels awesome to end the trip that way."

On the third period:

"It was a roller-coaster. So much excitement when Huby tipped that one in, able to get it to overtime and see what happens there. It was a lot of fun."

On the team's resiliency:

"I think it shows a lot. This group has so much heart, so much compete, and we need to bring our best every night from here on out. I think our energy level is gonna be high. We’re excited for these last games."

"I think it was a great trip"

Jonathan Huberdeau on the 4-3 OT win over the Islanders:

"That was a great game. Special for me, but that’s a helluva win again by our team, and another special night. A lot of emotion, it’s nice to see that when you come out with a win."

On the team battling their way to two points:

"It means a lot. Obviously they get a good bounce - it hit Vladdy and lands right on the other guy’s stick - but we’ve got each other’s back. We’re a good team - resilient - we have a little shot on net, a little tip, and find a way. Then in overtime, a great overtime, Naz one helluva shot, come out with a win."

On the trip, and having his parents along with him:

"Didn’t get the start we wanted, but after that, we like New York. Get some nice wins, had some good time with my parents. That was a special trip for me."

"That was a great game"

Nazem Kadri on the road trip:

"Having three out of four wins on the road, realistically what have we played, you know, our last 10 out of 12 on the road? To be in the spot we’re in, that says a lot about our group."

On the wild end to the game:

"Crazy finish. They got a fortunate bounce there, woulda been easy to hang our heads. Rolled up the sleeves a little bit, Huby came up big again - that line was great for us all night - and we were able to finish it off in overtime. Once we got the equalizer, I thought we had a pretty good chance after that."

On Vladar's clutch saves late in the game:

"Vladdy was on point. I mean, that’s what we need - timely saves - that’s really what it’s all about. It doesn’t even matter how many saves you make, it’s the ones that come at crucial times like that. He was ready for it."

"Says a lot about our group"

Dan Vladar on his late-game heroics:

"Just trying to make myself as big as possible, it kinda hit me. Obviously feels good, a huge two points, what a big road trip for us."

On the wild conclusion to the contest:

"Just a roller-coaster of emotions, this game. You get scored on, all of a sudden the building starts to put a lot of energy on their side, then Huby responds like this. Great for Huby, he’s a great tipper - he works on it after every practice - I’m not surprised that he got one."

On a great homecoming for Coronato:

"He just plays like he’s at his home backyard. He knows how to beat goalies, it’s awesome for him. I think everybody is so happy for him, that he’s got his family here, and great for him, showing his family what kind of player he is."

"What a big road trip for us"

Ryan Huska on his mindset after falling behind 3-2:

"You’re a little bit stressed at that point, because you’re late and you’re running out of time. It’s funny - Huby, we talked about this afternoon - his first game in the NHL, a goal and two assists. 900th game, he does the same thing, and probably scores one of our more important goals of the year to tie it, to give us a chance to win in overtime. It was a crazy third period towards the end, but I’m really pleased with the way the guys played on this road trip. Now, it’s going home and making sure we’re going to keep the momentum going."

On the collective team effort:

"That’s what we needed today, we were a few guys down for different reasons. You need a gritty team effort, and I thought we got that today."

On the work his six defencemen did overall:

"I think they did a good job tonight. It’s a tough place to play in, and I think collectively - as the six of them - they scraped together a good game. I thought their gaps were good, they weren’t easy to play against. They came together nicely as a six."

"Pleased with the way the guys played"

