Say What - 'We Like New York'

Matt Coronato on the four-game trip as a whole:

"I think it was a great trip, we’re happy with the last three games and the result that we’ve gotten. Tonight was a special night, too - with Huby for 900 - feels awesome to end the trip that way."

On the third period:

"It was a roller-coaster. So much excitement when Huby tipped that one in, able to get it to overtime and see what happens there. It was a lot of fun."

On the team's resiliency:

"I think it shows a lot. This group has so much heart, so much compete, and we need to bring our best every night from here on out. I think our energy level is gonna be high. We’re excited for these last games."