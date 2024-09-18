Flames Announce Theme Nights Schedule

The Calgary Flames today announced the full schedule of theme nights for the 2024-25 season.

It all kicks off with Home Opener set for Saturday Oct. 12 with a battle against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Among the highlights, four cultural celebration games are planned with Indigenous Celebration set for Jan. 11, Lunar New Year Celebration on Jan. 30, Black History Celebration on Feb. 23 and South Asian Celebration hosted on Apr.5.

Next Gen games return this season with a new inclusion as the Flames will host two, with their AHL affiliate Calgary Wranglers also hosting two to make up the Next Gen Series. More announcements to come about this series including special giveaways.

Scratchy Tuesday home games returns, including two special Scratchy Tuesdays on NYE and Super Scratchy Tuesday on April 15. Arriving fans attending any Tuesday game will receive a scratch card after they enter the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get to the game early because scratch cards are limited but the best part is that every card is a winner!

Prizes range from food items, Flames merchandise and jerseys, tickets for Flames, Hitmen and Wranglers home games to discounts at the CGY Team Store and game tickets. Plus each Tuesday game features an exciting grand prize waiting to be won. Scratchy Tuesday: On the Road will also be back this season.

Blasty rides again for Dark Mode, with the Flames set to wear the jerseys multiple times for five different homestands this season. Full jersey schedule to be released at a later date.

Other theme nights include: '90s Night (Oct. 26), Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 21), Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night (Jan. 23), Women In Sport (March 8) and Pride Night (March 14)

Full list of the theme nights and tickets can be found HERE.