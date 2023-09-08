Flames announce 2023-24 Theme Night schedule

Mark those calendars!

The 2023-24 Flames Theme Night schedule has officially arrived.



From the classics - including 80's Night, Family Day, and the always entertaining Fan Appreciation Night - our Indigenous Celebration, Pride and Lunar New Year nights are back for the second straight year. We'll also be supporting a number of crucial, community initiatives, including Hockey Fights Cancer, Hockey Talks, and the Canadian Armed Forces throughout the regular season.



New on the calendar this year is our first-ever Next Gen Game on Dec. 9 against the New Jersey Devils, along with our inaugural Women in Sport Night, to be held on Jan. 25 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.



Details for each game will be announced at a later date.

Don't forget - we'll also be celebrating the legendary Miikka Kiprusoff, whose No. 34 will be raised to the rafters at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Mar. 2, 2024 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.



Get ready, Calgary.



It promises to be a year to remember down at the 'Dome!