Flames Alumni Set To Host 6th Annual Toy Drive

The Flames Alumni are excited to announce the 6th Annual Alumni Toy Drive, presented by Great Clips. In partnership with the Calgary Police Youth Foundation, Women In Need Society (WINS), and Wood’s Homes, this annual initiative helps make Christmas a little brighter for families who would otherwise struggle to provide holiday joy for their children.

You can drop off your donations in four different ways:

Collection boxes will be set up at all 20 Great Clips Calgary locations.

The Alumni will be onsite to collect donations, thank donors, and sign autographs at the following Toys R Us locations on Saturday December 7 from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

• Brentwood - 3630 Brentwood Rd NW, Calgary

• Macleod Trail - 10450 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

On Saturday, Dec. 14, when the Flames take on the Florida Panthers at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the alumni, including Lanny McDonald, Joel Otto and Martin Gelinas, will be on hand to greet fans, collect donations, and sign autographs until the end of the second intermission.

Donations will also be accepted at the Scotiabank Saddledome’s main reception desk anytime Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 16.

For more information on the Alumni Toy Drive, including drop off locations and wish list items please visit www.calgaryflamesalumni.com/toydrive.

From the donations, holiday hampers will be created and delivered to families in need by members of the Flames Alumni and the Calgary Police Service (CPS) on the morning of Dec. 24. Members of the alumni will also be making a special stop at Wood’s Homes to deliver gifts to a group of children that will not be able to make it home for the holidays this year. This year in particular the alumni are looking to collect grocery store gift cards to help families facing food insecurities.

The alumni are very appreciative of the corporate support provided once again by our sponsors Great Clips, Whitecap Resources Inc. and Buck Hockey. Without support like this our toy drive would not be as successful.

The Flames Alumni have been a contributor to the southern Alberta community since the early 1990s. Through pro-active events and activities combined with a positive response to requested community needs, the alumni have been effective in fundraising for important causes as well as creating impactful and socially beneficial experiences for fans. Including their signature fundraising event, the Alumni Masters Charity Golf Tournament, the alumni have raised over $4 million for local charities.