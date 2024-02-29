Flames Acquire Grushnikov, Picks For Tanev

The Flames announced today that they have acquired defenceman Artem Grushnikov along with a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from Dallas in exchange for Chris Tanev in a three-way deal involving New Jersey. Calgary will retain fifty percent of Chris Tanev’s salary.

“Artem is a player our organization has identified, for some time now, as being a strong addition to our prospects pool,” stated Flames general manager Craig Conroy. “As a 20-year-old he is having a solid season in the American Hockey League. He is best described as a young defensive defenceman, a good penalty killer who understands the importance of this role and plays to his identity. We are excited to acquire a player with Artem’s qualities and look forward to his contributions to the Flames success for a long time. We have also been able to secure another second round draft pick in 2024, and the potential for a third round selection in 2026.”

Grushnikov, a native of Voskresensk, Russia, is a defenceman with the AHL’s Texas Stars who has played in 44 games this season netting a goal and four assists for five points and 32 penalty minutes. The former second round pick (48th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft spent two seasons in the OHL with the Hamilton Bulldogs, accumulating 13 goals and 16 assists for 29 points and 77 penalty minutes in the regular season, in addition to capturing the 2022 Ontario Hockey League Championship and advancing to the Memorial Cup Finals.

BORN: Voskresensk, RUS ​DATE: March 20, 2003

HEIGHT: 6’2” ​​​WEIGHT: 194 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left