Flames Acquire 2025 First-Round Pick & Kevin Bahl

The Calgary Flames announce today the acquisition of a 2025 first-round draft pick and defenceman Kevin Bahl from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

“Today’s trade demonstrates our focus on the infusion of young talented players into our roster as well as acquiring important draft capital, while maintaining our commitment as a playoff competitive team,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “We thank Jacob for his professionalism and understanding of our decision to make this trade now and at this stage in his career.”

“For quite some time, we had identified Kevin Bahl as a priority player. He is a strong defender with size who plays an assertive game with tremendous presence. While his 6’6”, 230-lb. frame is an imposing asset, he uses his body intelligently, has good mobility and makes smart puck decisions. Kevin fits our identity, and we are excited to acquire him now as he can continue to grow with our group.”

Bahl, 23 years old, is coming off his fourth year in the Devils organization having played NHL games in each of his first four professional seasons, including all 82 in the 2023-24 campaign. In 148 career games, the 6”6”, 230 lbs rearguard has accumulated 25 points and 127 penalty minutes. Bahl played in 11 Devils’ playoff games in the 2023 postseason with an assist and 31 penalty minutes.

Originally Arizona’s second round selection (55th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft, Bahl was acquired by New Jersey in December of 2019. Born in New Westminster, BC, Bahl moved to Ontario at an early age, growing up in Mississauga. He played four seasons with the Ottawa 67’s and has represented Canada on the international stage including the 2018 U18 tournament and captured a gold medal with Canada at the 2020 World Juniors.