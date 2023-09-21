Flames Sign Parker Bell

The Calgary Flames announced today the signing of forward Parker Bell to an entry-level contract.

Bell spent the 2022-23 campaign with the WHL’s Tri-City Americans where he notched a career-best 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points, second among all Tri-City skaters. Bell would also score two goals and add four assists for six points in six playoff games with the Americans. The 19-year-old got his first taste of professional hockey at the end of the 2022-23 campaign as well, skating in two contests with the Flames AHL affiliate the Calgary Wranglers, notching an assist.

BORN: Estevan, SK DATE: September 26, 2003

HEIGHT: 6’4” WEIGHT: 205 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: Fifth round (155th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft

AAV: $857,500