LAS VEGAS – Imagining finishing the most pivotal season of your career on top, to the tune of a national championship.

Nothing could top that feeling … Right?

“I'm still living on that high,” a beaming Zayne Parekh said after being chosen by the Flames with the 9th pick in the NHL Draft. “But I think this one might top it.

“They're 1 and 2.

“1A and 1B.”

Parekh and the Saginaw Spirit – who were bounced in the post-season by the powerhouse London Knights – returned the favour as Memorial Cup hosts, dispatching their OHL rivals to capture the 2024 Memorial Cup last month.

Now, he’s a Calgary Flame.

And after the conversations he had with General Manager Craig Conroy and the Flames brass at the Scouting Combine only a few weeks ago, he had a feeling this is how things would play out.

“I had a really good talk with them,” he recalled. “They told my agent that I spoke pretty well and that there was interest coming into this draft.

“When it did happen, with the feeling I before ... I knew. And in the 30 seconds leading up to it, I was smiling.

“Pretty good gut feeling.”