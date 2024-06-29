LAS VEGAS – Get ready, Altadore. It’s party time at the Garrison!

While it’s not uncommon to hear small swaths of the crowd erupt after a pick at the NHL Draft (and believe me, this one had some oomph), the famous family pub and eatery will be popping off today in the name of Andrew Basha.

“It’s pretty amazing,” the local product said of being picked by the Flames with 41st overall pick Saturday morning. “Obviously, being a Calgary kid. I grew up being a Flames fan and always had season tickets.

“I had a pretty good feeling about it. It's a dream come true and definitely pretty excited.”

Basha, a sniping forward with the WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers, said he had a good feeling about the possibility of landing in his hometown.

Ditto the more than 15 family members and five of his “closest buddies” that made the trek to Sin City, supporting their loved one with custom ‘Team Basha’ t-shirts.

“It was amazing,” said his longtime pal, Lachlan Sartison. “It was a long time coming and we've been talking about this for years for Bash. Ever since he was like seven years old, it's always been his dream to get drafted here and to hear his name called is an amazing experience and we're super, super happy for him.”