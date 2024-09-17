'Focus On Excelling'

Daniil Miromanov knows better than to take an opportunity for granted.

His story is one of perseverance, battling through injury setbacks to work his way toward living the NHL dream.

The Russian rearguard is determined, yet grateful, after the winds of change brought him to the Flames this past March, where he found his stride, and found opportunity, on a new-look Flames blue line.

A year wiser, and with a new contract in tow, Miromanov is back - and ready to prove he belongs.

“My mentality is ‘I’m coming in to camp as a PTO,’” he said when we caught up at the Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic last week. “Every day is a Day 1, it doesn’t matter what I’ve done, how many games I’ve played and who I played with, expectations are high for myself. I can’t wait to start.”

At first glance, it’s easy to see why Miromanov was brought in from the Golden Knights six months ago. He’s big, he’s rangy, but beneath the gruff exterior, the 27-year-old is extremely personable.

Grateful, even, to be able to play out his passion in Calgary.

Grateful to be match-fit, too, after spending plenty of time cheering on his past Golden Knights teammates while rehabbing from ailments.

And he’s ready to show the impact of what a full summer regimen did for his game, after arriving back in town just over a week ago.

“(I’ve) been training with the guys at WinSport, it’s great,” he said. “Very excited, can’t wait to start, just getting ready for the camp. Summer was very good. (Spent) a lot of time with my family, my grandparents, my wife and her family, travelled when we could, but focused on putting the work in, in the gym.”

Those 20 games at the end of the 2023-24 season were big, too, in developing confidence.

Miromanov frequently found himself among Calgary’s top four defenders, paired alongside MacKenzie Weegar, while also earning special teams minutes at both ends of the rink.

He showed some offensive flair too, scoring three times over the final quarter of the 2023-24 season, all while heat-checking his heavy slapshot.

A learning experience, a proving ground, but for Miromanov, only the beginning.

“That experience was crucial, and very big for me,” he said. “I know what to expect, and I know what the game is going to bring; I just have to focus on excelling, and improving on a daily basis. That’s just what’s going to happen, I just have to step up my game even more.

“I’m expecting to be great, for myself, and keep improving every game. Whatever is expected, that’s what’s going to come.”