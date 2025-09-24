CSEC, Molson Ignite New Era Of Canadian Spirit

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) and Molson Coors Beverage Company are proud to announce a new partnership that celebrates Canadian pride, hockey culture, and the unmistakable taste of Molson™. With Molson Canadian as the Official Beer of the Calgary Flames, Molson Coors will bring fans closer to the game with iconic brews and dedicated fan zones throughout the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Fans can enjoy domestic draught and cans of Molson Canadian, Coors Light, Coors Original, and Blue Moon at multiple locations throughout the arena. Featured Molson Canadian and Coors Light draught specials will be available prior to puck drop on every game day for the first hour that doors are open.

Reimagining the Saddledome Experience

As part of the partnership, Molson Coors will rebrand several key destinations within the Saddledome:

Formerly Dutton’s Canadian Lounge: This iconic space will be transformed into the Molson Hockey House at Dutton’s and reveal a refreshed interior that brings new energy to a beloved Scotiabank Saddledome favorite. The updated space features modern touches while preserving the character and history that have made the restaurant a staple for Flames fans.

Molson Canadian Mezzanines: These go-to spots for fans will be refreshed and updated.

Concourse Bar at [section 226]: A signature bar area will offer Molson Coors products in a convenient location inside the main West Concourse.

Leadership Perspectives

“We’re so proud to welcome Molson Coors back into the Scotiabank Saddledome – a name synonymous with Canadian tradition and a legacy deeply rooted in Calgary Flames hockey. This partnership represents more than just expanded choice for our fans through a great lineup of beverages; it’s a celebration of tradition, community, and the unwavering passion of the C of Red. Here’s to new memories, cold beers, and a bright future together.” – Robert Hayes, President & CEO, Calgary Sports & Entertainment Corporation

“The Calgary Flames and Molson Coors share a legacy of bringing people together – from the hockey rink to the local bars and restaurants, to fans’ living rooms. We’re proud to unite two iconic brands in a way that celebrates community, connection and our shared passion for hockey.” – Chantalle Butler, President, Molson Coors Beverage Company Canada

Looking Ahead

To kick off the partnership, Molson™ and CSEC are inviting Everyone In with multiple pre-season ticket giveaways for the October 3rd Molson Canadian Hockey Night game – giving fans an early taste of what’s to come.

Stay tuned by following @nhlflames and @molson on social for updates and chances to win.

