Teeing Off At The Italian Open

Matt Coronato will participate in this year's event in support of Renfrew Educational Services

By Calgary Flames Staff
Matt Coronato will tee off at The Calgary Italian Open on Monday, August 26th in support of Renfrew Educational Services.

Coronato skated in 34 games for the Flames in 2023-24, scoring three goals and six assists for nine points in his first NHL campaign. The 21-year-old would also play in 41 contests with the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers where he posted 15 goals and added 27 helpers for 42 points, with his 1.02 points-per-game ranking second among all AHL rookies last season.

“I am excited to be part of Calgary Italian Open golf tournament this year and support the community through the tournaments fundraising efforts,” said Matt Coronato. "It's an honor to receive support from both the Calgary community and the Calgary Italian community, and I'm looking forward to spending the day connecting with them directly.”

“We are excited to have Matt join our tournament, and we hope to continue building a partnership with him in the future” added Mike Franco, President of the Calgary Italian Open Society. “Matt has a real desire to give back to his community, and we want to support him in making that happen.”

Proceeds from the golf tournament will be directed to:

Renfrew Educational Services – Renfrew Educational Services is a registered Canadian charity and designated Special Education School in the province of Alberta. Since 1974, they have welcomed families and children with significant special needs, including diagnoses such as Autism, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and Global Development Delays. What began as a modest community kindergarten has grown into a world-class educational leader serving some 550 children each year across four school locations.
 
Calgary Italian Open Society – Since 2002, the Calgary Italian Open Society has raised over 1.3 million dollars and supported the following charities and organizations: Calgary and Area Child Advocacy Centre, Calgary Board of Education, Calgary Food Bank, Calgary Seniors’ Resource Society, Intellihelp Canada, Italian Church Seniors, Italian Red Cross Earthquake Relief, Kids Help Phone, KidSport, Red Cross Alberta Flood Relief Fund, Seniors Secret Service, as well as several others.

