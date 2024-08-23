Teeing Off At The Italian Open

Matt Coronato will tee off at The Calgary Italian Open on Monday, August 26th in support of Renfrew Educational Services.

Coronato skated in 34 games for the Flames in 2023-24, scoring three goals and six assists for nine points in his first NHL campaign. The 21-year-old would also play in 41 contests with the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers where he posted 15 goals and added 27 helpers for 42 points, with his 1.02 points-per-game ranking second among all AHL rookies last season.

“I am excited to be part of Calgary Italian Open golf tournament this year and support the community through the tournaments fundraising efforts,” said Matt Coronato. "It's an honor to receive support from both the Calgary community and the Calgary Italian community, and I'm looking forward to spending the day connecting with them directly.”

“We are excited to have Matt join our tournament, and we hope to continue building a partnership with him in the future” added Mike Franco, President of the Calgary Italian Open Society. “Matt has a real desire to give back to his community, and we want to support him in making that happen.”