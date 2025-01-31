Just Ducky

The Flames dumped the visiting Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome on a night the team celebrated Lunar New Year.

Then after the game, announced a big trade with the Flyers. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

Matt Coronato was originally credited with three straight goals in the victory, but his first tally was changed to Blake Coleman long after the final whistle.

Adam Klapka also had a huge night, scoring the other Flames marker and finishing with four shots and a team-high eight hits. He made the most of his chance when he was elevated in the lineup, with Andrei Kuzmenko - who was part of the trade with Philly - a late scratch.

Jakob Pelletier, who also went to the Flyers, started the tilt but left after the first period.

Meanwhile, Dustin Wolf was stellar yet again between the pipes, making 31 saves.

Calgary's PK went 4-for-4, while their powerplay was 0-1.