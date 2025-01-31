Just Ducky

Flames beat Ducks 4-1, announce big trade following victory

By Ty Pilson
The Flames dumped the visiting Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome on a night the team celebrated Lunar New Year.

Then after the game, announced a big trade with the Flyers. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS

Matt Coronato was originally credited with three straight goals in the victory, but his first tally was changed to Blake Coleman long after the final whistle.

Adam Klapka also had a huge night, scoring the other Flames marker and finishing with four shots and a team-high eight hits. He made the most of his chance when he was elevated in the lineup, with Andrei Kuzmenko - who was part of the trade with Philly - a late scratch.

Jakob Pelletier, who also went to the Flyers, started the tilt but left after the first period.

Meanwhile, Dustin Wolf was stellar yet again between the pipes, making 31 saves.

Calgary's PK went 4-for-4, while their powerplay was 0-1.

The Ducks went to their first powerplay just 32 ticks into the first period after Martin Pospisil was sent off for a trip on Mason McTavish.

Wolf made a big stop on Trevor Zegras from the slot, then denied Alex Killorn’s rebound attempt in tight.

Jonathan Huberdeau made a great play after the Ducks fumbled the puck at the blueline, making a diving one-handed pass across to Nazem Kadri, but he missed the far side wide with his shot.

Anaheim would open the scoring shorthanded after a turnover by the Flames just inside the Ducks zone, Frank Vatrano held the puck on a 2-on-1 and fired it high far side over Wolf’s shoulder at 11:54.

The Flames struck 15 seconds into the second, Klapka taking a drop pass from Pospisil and then cutting hard under Brian Dumoulin and across the crease, using his long arms to tuck a backhand around the outstretched left pad of Anaheim netminder John Gibson.

Klapka cuts across the paint and buries a beauty

The big man went hunting for his second when he set up shop in front of the net, trying to pot the rebound of a long-distance Kadri shot that missed the net but came off the boards to him, however his backhand went high over the cage.

Then it was Klapka with another crack, holding the puck on a 2-on-1 with Ryan Lomberg and snapping one that Gibson flashed the leather to stop.

Kadri was hit awkwardly into the end boards by Jacob Trouba after a shot later in the frame, immediately getting to his feet and tossing the mitts for a spirited scrap, but earning an extra two for roughing, to the dismay of the C of Red.

Coronato gathered a puck and circled high into the slot between the face-off dots, snapping a wicked wrister that was deflected by Coleman with 43.6 seconds to go in the second.

The Ducks came hard in the early stages of the third, and Wolf stood tall with a handful of big stops.

Then Calgary started generating, Gibson coming across to rob Pospisil on a beautiful cross-ice feed from Huberdeau on a 2-on-1.

Klapka then circled in the low slot and wired a pass from Yegor Sharangovich, but Gibson was able to make the stop.

Coronato would jump on the puck after a misplay by Gibson, who tried to play a puck that eventually bounced out front and the Flames forward tucked it around him with less than four minutes to go. He then added an empty-netter to seal the deal.

The Flames wore special Lunar New Year jerseys for walk-ins. More on the sweaters below. To bid on one of the jerseys, CLICK HERE

"This is a tremendous portal for people to talk"

The Lineup:

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Yegor Sharangovich - Adam Klapka

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Clark Bishop

Defence

Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Tyson Barrie - Brayden Pachal

Goaltender

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 30, ANA 32

Powerplay: CGY 0-1, ANA 0-4

Faceoffs: CGY 60%, ANA 40%

Blocked Shots: CGY 25, ANA 17

Hits: CGY 25, ANA 20

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, ANA 24

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, ANA 7

Up Next:

The Flames host the Red Wings Saturday night at 8 p.m. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

