The Flames announced today that Devin Cooley has been nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy by the Calgary chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA). The annual award goes to the National Hockey League player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
Cooley Named 2026 Masterton Nominee
Annual award goes to player who exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey
Two Flames - Gary Roberts in 1996, and Lanny McDonald in 1983 - have previously won the award.
Justin Kirkland was the team's nominee last season.
Sean Monahan (Columbus), Connor Ingram (Arizona), Kris Letang (Pittsburgh), Carey Price (Montreal) and Oskar Lindblom (Philadelphia) are the past five winners.
The Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy was first presented by the NHL Writers Association in 1968 to commemorate the late William Masterton, a player for the Minnesota North Stars who exhibited, to a high degree, the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Masterton died on Jan. 15, 1968 after an injury sustained during a hockey game. Two Flames have won the trophy, Lanny McDonald in 1983 and Gary Roberts in 1996.