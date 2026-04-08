'Just The Coolest Thing Ever'

At times, Devin Cooley wondered whether a career in hockey was meant to be.

The pain. The moving. The uncertainty about the future.

Cooley has taken the long road to the NHL, no question, but this season - his first as a full-timer in the league - has made all the hard work, all the hard days, worth it.

It’s that determination, that passion for the sport, that’s made Cooley the Flames nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL player best exemplifying perseverance, sportsmanship, dedication to hockey.

And the goalie, who’s quirky personality has made him a media darling here in Calgary and in previous stops, was just being Devin Cooley when he found out he’d been nominated by the city’s chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.

“I was reading on the couch with my rabbit,” Cooley said, because of course that’s what he was doing when he got the call from Flames VP of Communications Sean Kelso. “That's not even a lie.

“I was like, ‘Oh, no way, that's so exciting!’ I was stoked, told my girlfriend right away.”

It’s a pretty cool honour for a guy that embodies that laid-back California personality, off the ice at least. His media sessions are unconventional, but endearingly honest.

And he’s a popular personality. Take for instance, the fan that waited for an hour outside the team hotel in Manhattan last month for Cooley, wearing a hoodie bearing his famous quote: ‘Nothing matters, nobody cares, we’re all gonna die.’

He gave Cooley a gift package that included - you guessed it - rabbit food.

But it hasn’t always been this fun. And that’s why Cooley has earned this nomination. He’s persevered, from never being selected in the NHL Draft, to having the worst stats among goaltenders in the USHL, to walking on at the University of Denver.

Cooley carries those hardships with him, literally. Inscribed on the back of his helmet are four simple letters, a mantra that he lives by every day.

“It's I-I-A-S, and it just says, ‘If It All Stops,’” he explained. “It’s from a song by Dirty South. It’s a good song, I don't really listen to it much anymore. But I like the meaning. It’s just like ‘If it all stops, could you say that you tried?’

“And basically, I just wanted to give it my all every single day and try to make the most of it and just continue to work really, really hard. And if it didn't work out, then at least I could say I tried.”