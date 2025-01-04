'He's Got That Swagger'

Move to middle has netted positive offensive results for evolving Zary

250104_Zary
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

He’s multi-talented.

He’s multi-faceted.

And if Connor Zary lights the lamp again tonight, he'll extend his multi-game scoring streak, as his Flames prepare to play under the Hockey Night in Canada lights against the Predators at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Armed once again with his trusty CCM Jetspeed FT6 stick - he tinkered with a different twig for a couple of games last month - Zary comes into the contest with tallies in back-to-back games, and is up to 10 markers on the season.

Over his last dozen contests, he’s compiled five goals and 10 points to go along with an impressive 17.2% shooting percentage.

“I think I’ve been playing good,” Zary said Saturday morning, after the team held an optional morning skate. “Really just trying to stick with it, and keep producing.”

Pelletier stopped on a break, but centres to Zary for a tap-in

The silky-mitted centreman can put the puck in the net in different ways, too.

He can snipe, but as his linemate and best buddy Jakob Pelletier knows all too well, Zary is more than happy to crash the net, too.

“He’s really good in front of the net, I think his last three or four goals are right inside the blue paint,” Pelletier said. “When you look at that, no wonder he’s got 10 goals this season already.

“He can score on the outside, but he’s not available to go on the inside as well.”

Zary skates in and buries it from the seat of his pants

All five of Zary’s goals over the past month have come at even strength, but the 23-year-old has also found success as a powerplay distributor, helping set things up from the half-wall on a man-advantage unit that’s clicking at close to 23% since December 1.

And it’s that work, according to Zary’s head coach, that is helping build his offensive confidence.

“That powerplay unit’s been pretty good for us,” Ryan Huska said Friday. “I think it’s allowed him to feel good about his offensive game.”

“I think I’ve been able to find the plays - find the swagger, I guess - 5-on-5 and powerplay,” Zary added. “I think no matter what, they both help.

“I think it’s just playing my game, and doing what I can do help my line, my team and my own self produce.”

That’s not to say that Zary has nothing to learn.

A move to centre in recent weeks means he’s now being trusted in the face-off circle, as well as off-puck responsibilities that come with patrolling the middle of the ice.

The face-offs have presented a learning curve - Zary’s won just 34.8% of his draws this season - but clearly there’s a long-term goal in mind.

One that involves the young centreman becoming a go-to guy in clutch situations; a player with the offensive prowess to be a difference maker, but also a savvy forward able to lock things down when the situation calls for it.

“I do feel like his play with the puck has been really good, and I feel like he’s got that swagger to it now,” said Huska. “It’s now, just continuing to build on the rest of his game, that’s going to make him a guy that will be on the ice when we’re protecting a one-goal lead late in the game.

“That’s ultimately what you want for a player like Connor, is to be a guy that’s used in every key situation.”

"I think we really just feed off our fans"

