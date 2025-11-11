'They Do Things Right'

ST. LOUIS — Tried, tested, and true.

A cursory Google search of that phrase brings up instant pot recipes and more, but for the Flames, the trio of Mikael Backlund, Blake Coleman and Sam Honzek has shown to include the right ingredients, too.

They’ve developed some consistency, they’ve gained a bit of confidence with the puck, and as Backlund and Coleman have done with younger players before, they’re helping the soon-to-be 21-year-old Honzek in his NHL crash course this fall.

Coleman leads the team with six goals entering tonight’s tilt with the Blues, while he and Backlund sit one off the team lead with a half-dozen even-strength points apiece.

Honzek, just 20 games into his NHL career, scored his first NHL tally the last time Calgary hit the road; a memorable marker at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

And the unit has been the one forward combo that Head Coach Ryan Huska has stuck with for most of the season. In fact, the Backlund-Coleman-Honzek line has skated together in all but one contest since the Flames’ home opener - against these Blues - just under one month ago.

After helping the likes of Connor Zary and Matt Coronato get up to speed in years past, Coleman’s early impressions of Honzek are positive, too.

“He's got a lot of the intangibles. He's big, he can skate. He's strong,” Coleman said Tuesday morning. “So it's nice to see him piece it all together, and he's an easy guy to play with.

“He dictates the pace of the game and he's responsible in our end, which is important for our line, and looks to generate some offence as well. (He’s) one of those guys that I expect to get better and better as the year goes on.”