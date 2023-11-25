News Feed

Say What -  'It's Just A Quiet Confidence'
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars
Say What - 'I'm Really Appreciative'
Flames Look To Bounce Back Against Stars

'See Where We're Really At'
5 Things - Flames @ Stars
Say What - 'Our Game Wasn't There'
Flames Fall To Predators
Say What - 'A Pretty Dramatic Switch'
Backlund Bump Helping Huberdeau Find Success

'I'm Creating Way More'
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators
2022-23 Alumni Community Report
5 Things - Flames @ Predators
Say What - 'Two Pretty Big Milestones'
Flames Stay Undeated in Seattle with Come-From-Behind OT Victory

Hot Climate!
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken
Pospisil Is Feeling The Love From Back Home In Slovakia

'I'm Loving Every Minute'
Say What - 'Play A Tight Game'
Future Watch Update - 20.11.23

Texas Toast

Big third period vaults Flames over Stars in 7-4 win

20231124_Win
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

DALLAS – Maybe it was the turkey, the maple-glazed ham, or the immeasurable healing power of the 18-hour smoked brisket that fuelled the comeback this time.

Come to think of it … The candied yams weren’t bad either.

All in moderation, of course.

Whatever it was, the Flames ought to be working the phones and begging the NHL to spend every American Thanksgiving here under the southern hospitality of Blake and Jordan Coleman.

Fittingly, it was the man himself – Plano’s own – that spurred his group to victory on this night.

Coleman scored the tying goal only 1:53 into the third period, before Elias Lindholm struck just 29 seconds later, and Mikael Backlund rounded out the offence near the midway mark, as the Flames knocked off the Stars 7-4 on Friday at the American Airlines Center.

Happy Thanksgiving, indeed.

A.J. Greer, Yegor Sharangovich and Adam Ruzicka scored for Calgary in opening 40 minutes, Nazem Kadri added an empty netter, and Jacob Markstrom was great yet again, stopping 24 shots in the victory.

See all the highlights from a goal-filled 7-4 victory in Dallas

"It was a big win for us," Coleman said. "I think the Nashville game was definitely a setback for us and we didn't feel good about our effort. It was important that we found a way to dig for this one"

The Flames appear to have this 'comeback' thing down pat. But on this night, they did it against a legitimate Cup contender - a team that entered the night with a 12-4-2 record, and continually got better as the night went along, including a second period where they outshot the Stars 12-6.

It was more of the same in the third, with Coleman stuffing home a loose puck after he knocked down a high offering from MacKenzie Weegar in tight to score his first-ever goal in his home state. Then, Lindholm - who had a defender draped all over him - managed to snake free and swipe home a rebound to give the Flames their first lead. Finally, Backlund crashed the net and converted a pretty feed from Connor Zary to extend the lead.

With the win, the Flames improve to 8-9-3 on the year.

"There's not much that has to be said anymore," Coleman said. "It's a quiet confidence with our group and we're playing for each other and we're finding ways to put points on the board, and it's important right now.”

Coleman and Ruzicka each added an assist to cap off a two-point night, and Andrew Mangiapane also tallied a pair of helpers in the victory.

"Resilience, I would say," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "We were down 4-2 and found a way to come back and play our best period in the third. But I liked our... When you see a 7-4 game and the coach says, 'I liked our defence' ... probably doesn't make a lot of sense. But I thought our guys on the backend made some plays with composure tonight. I thought that was a big part of our game, which allowed us to have some success off the rush.”

The pride of Plano, Tex., scores for the Flames

The Flames got off to a tough start, surrendering the first goal on the first shot only 1:13 into the game. A bad pinch at the offensive blueline created a partial 2-on-1 back the other way. Jamie Benn sent a pass across to Wyatt Johnston who briefly cradled it at the right circle before squeezing a shot under the arm of Markstrom to make it 1-0 Stars.

While the start – surely – was far from ideal, the Flames got right back on the horse and produced back-to-back shifts with sustained offensive-zone pressure. Their best chance came off the stick of Nikita Zadorov, who took on a clear-cut 2-on-0 with Martin Pospisil, but his shot sailed high and caromed out of play.

The Flames made it a 1-1 game at 8:19 courtesy of a hard-working fourth-line shift. With Jake Oettinger sitting in the blue paint after making a strong save off Dillon Dube, Greer muscled his way to the cage and lifted a backhand over the sprawling netminder to record his third of the year.

The Stars pulled back in front at 11:27 when Jason Robertson fired from a sharp angle, beating Markstrom up high over the right ear.

Shots on goal favoured the Stars 11-6 after one.

The Flames came flying out of the chute to open the second period and quickly tied the game with an absolute beauty. Sharangovich was the beneficiary of a pretty play between Andrew Mangiapane and Lindholm off the rush, allowing No. 17 to snap home his fifth of the year, 43 seconds in.

But for the third time in the game, home team tallied the go-ahead goal when Johnston fired home his second of the night, beating Markstrom off the far post at 4:44.

A powerplay goal from Joe Pavelski put the Stars up by two at 8:53. With Backlund off serving a questionable slashing penalty, Pavelski took a diagonal feed from Matt Duchene at the far circle before whipping his ninth of the season under the glove of a sprawling Markstrom.

The Flames, though, made it a one-goal game again with 6:33 to play in the period – and again, it was a pretty one made possible by some nifty passing off the rush.

This time, it was Chris Tanev leading the charge, displaying great speed down the right side before dishing off to a streaking Ruzicka, who quickly dragged it before whistling a shot past Oettinger.

The Flames outshot the Stars 12-6 in the middle frame and took a 19-17 advantage in that department into the third, where it was all Flames.

"They were good between periods. And they have been. It's like we talked about all year, there's been a resolve with them to go out and whether it's play well or be a difference-maker. I thought we had good contributions from different lines tonight, which is important. Your fourth line scores two goals - that's a big thing. Elias' line was probably the best they've looked as a trio so far this year.”

The Lineup:

Forwards

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Nikita Zadorov

Goaltender

Jacob Markstrom

Scratches: Walker Duehr, Nick DeSimone

They Said It:

"It's a big win"

"It's a quiet confidence with our group"

"It's a really good comeback"

"The boys really rallied"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 27, DAL 28

Powerplay: CGY 0-for-3, DAL 1-for-3

Faceoffs: CGY 55.8%, DAL 44.2%

Blocked Shots: CGY 9, DAL 19

Hits: CGY 21, DAL 12

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 20, DAL 22

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 10, DAL 8

Up Next:

There’s no rest for the wicked. The Flames are back at it on Saturday as they wrap up this four-game road trip with a stop in Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche on Hockey Night in Canada.

