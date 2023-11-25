Texas Toast

"It was a big win for us," Coleman said. "I think the Nashville game was definitely a setback for us and we didn't feel good about our effort. It was important that we found a way to dig for this one"

The Flames appear to have this 'comeback' thing down pat. But on this night, they did it against a legitimate Cup contender - a team that entered the night with a 12-4-2 record, and continually got better as the night went along, including a second period where they outshot the Stars 12-6.

It was more of the same in the third, with Coleman stuffing home a loose puck after he knocked down a high offering from MacKenzie Weegar in tight to score his first-ever goal in his home state. Then, Lindholm - who had a defender draped all over him - managed to snake free and swipe home a rebound to give the Flames their first lead. Finally, Backlund crashed the net and converted a pretty feed from Connor Zary to extend the lead.

With the win, the Flames improve to 8-9-3 on the year.

"There's not much that has to be said anymore," Coleman said. "It's a quiet confidence with our group and we're playing for each other and we're finding ways to put points on the board, and it's important right now.”

Coleman and Ruzicka each added an assist to cap off a two-point night, and Andrew Mangiapane also tallied a pair of helpers in the victory.

"Resilience, I would say," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "We were down 4-2 and found a way to come back and play our best period in the third. But I liked our... When you see a 7-4 game and the coach says, 'I liked our defence' ... probably doesn't make a lot of sense. But I thought our guys on the backend made some plays with composure tonight. I thought that was a big part of our game, which allowed us to have some success off the rush.”