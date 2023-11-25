News Feed

Coleman Leads Comeback As Flames Defeat Stars

Texas Toast
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars 24.11.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars
Say What - 'I'm Really Appreciative'

Say What - 'I'm Really Appreciative'
Flames Look To Bounce Back Against Stars

'See Where We're Really At'
5 Things - Flames @ Stars 24.11.23

5 Things - Flames @ Stars
Say What - 'Our Game Wasn't There'

Say What - 'Our Game Wasn't There'
Flames Fall To Predators

Flames Fall To Predators
Say What - 'A Pretty Dramatic Switch'

Say What - 'A Pretty Dramatic Switch'
Backlund Bump Helping Huberdeau Find Success

'I'm Creating Way More'
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators 22.11.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators
2022-23 Alumni Community Report

2022-23 Alumni Community Report
5 Things - Flames @ Predators 22.11.23

5 Things - Flames @ Predators
Say What - 'Two Pretty Big Milestones'

Say What - 'Two Pretty Big Milestones'
Flames Stay Undeated in Seattle with Come-From-Behind OT Victory

Hot Climate!
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken 20.11.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken
Pospisil Is Feeling The Love From Back Home In Slovakia

'I'm Loving Every Minute'
Say What - 'Play A Tight Game'

Say What - 'Play A Tight Game'
Future Watch Update - 20.11.23

Future Watch Update - 20.11.23

Say What -  'It's Just A Quiet Confidence'

The buzz around the rink after a 7-4 win over the Stars

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Coleman on getting a big win over the Stars:

“It felt really good. It was a big win for us. I think the Nashville game was definitely a setback for us and we didn't feel good about our effort. It was important that we found a way to dig for this team. That's a good team on home ice. Another comeback and speaks to the way our group feels about itself right now.”

On how they took over the game in the third period:

“It's just a quiet confidence. Guys are making plays and it's up and down the lineup, it's not relying on one guy to do the job. We know that's our recipe and we're sticking with it. Guys had timely goals and got the saves when we needed it and we were able to sneak out of here with two points.”

On playing catch-up in the first and second, but feeling their game coming on:

“It was getting better. Obviously, they took a two-goal lead and we got back it back to one. There's something to be said about just simplifying things on the road and I thought we just started to do that as the game went along and made their D go back for pucks. Just kept wearing them down as it went. There's not much that has to be said anymore. It's a quiet confidence with our group and we're playing for each other and we're finding ways to put points on the board, and it's important right now.”

On beginning a tough stretch with a crucial two points:

“It's a big one. You don't want to look too far ahead, but you know the road ahead is going to be a great challenge for us, but it seems - in a weird way - we seem to raise our game against the best competition, so it's going to be a good measuring stick. Most importantly, we've got one tomorrow. It's a quick turnaround and it's going to be a late night, so this is going to be a game that guys are really going to have to learn how to fight through the fatigue, because these are two really big points to get us back to .500.”

"It's a quiet confidence with our group"

Backlund on how the game played out:

“We stuck with it. It was a game that went back and forth all night. We showed some character again to come back in the third with a big win. The boys really rallied and showed some resilience again. Huge win for us.”

On the pass from Zary on his goal:

“I thought he was going to shoot it, maybe, so I kept driving the net and was pretty happy when I saw him pass. I was just trying to get it hard on the net and it was nice to see it go in.”

"The boys really rallied"

Zary on all four lines contributing:

“We talked about it. We've got a tough stretch here and it's going to be tough for us. I think we all took that to heart and we were able to roll four lines all night and we had contributions from all over the lineup. That helps you win games and it was a fun first experience here in Dallas. Great experience, great rink and it was a lot of fun for us.”

Sharangovich on what he saw from his team:

“I think it's really a good comeback. The first two periods weren't good. The third period, we played more aggressive, better forecheck. We made a couple turnovers and made a couple good plays off the rush and scored goals. I think it's really good for this group. Now we have a game tomorrow and everyone is positive now. Tomorrow is a big game too.”

On how he feels with goals in back-to-back games:

“Not bad (smiles).”

Huska on the team’s never-say-die attitude:

“Resilience, I would say. We were down 4-2 and found a way to come back and play our best period in the third. But I liked our... When you see a 7-4 game and the game says, 'I liked our defence.' Probably doesn't make a lot of sense. But I thought our guys on the backend made some plays with composure tonight. I thought that was a big part of our game, which allowed us to have some success off the rush.”

On ‘quite confidence’ going into the third:

“They were good between periods. And they have been. It's like we talked about all year, there's been a resolve with them to go out and whether it's play well or be a difference-maker. I thought we had good contributions from different lines tonight, which is important. Your fourth line scores two goals - that's a big thing. Elias' line was probably the best they've looked as a trio so far this year.”

"It's a big win"

Related Content

Coleman Leads Comeback As Flames Defeat Stars

Texas Toast
Photo Gallery @ Stars 24.11.23

Photo Gallery @ Stars 24.11.23