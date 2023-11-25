Coleman on getting a big win over the Stars:

“It felt really good. It was a big win for us. I think the Nashville game was definitely a setback for us and we didn't feel good about our effort. It was important that we found a way to dig for this team. That's a good team on home ice. Another comeback and speaks to the way our group feels about itself right now.”

On how they took over the game in the third period:

“It's just a quiet confidence. Guys are making plays and it's up and down the lineup, it's not relying on one guy to do the job. We know that's our recipe and we're sticking with it. Guys had timely goals and got the saves when we needed it and we were able to sneak out of here with two points.”

On playing catch-up in the first and second, but feeling their game coming on:

“It was getting better. Obviously, they took a two-goal lead and we got back it back to one. There's something to be said about just simplifying things on the road and I thought we just started to do that as the game went along and made their D go back for pucks. Just kept wearing them down as it went. There's not much that has to be said anymore. It's a quiet confidence with our group and we're playing for each other and we're finding ways to put points on the board, and it's important right now.”

On beginning a tough stretch with a crucial two points:

“It's a big one. You don't want to look too far ahead, but you know the road ahead is going to be a great challenge for us, but it seems - in a weird way - we seem to raise our game against the best competition, so it's going to be a good measuring stick. Most importantly, we've got one tomorrow. It's a quick turnaround and it's going to be a late night, so this is going to be a game that guys are really going to have to learn how to fight through the fatigue, because these are two really big points to get us back to .500.”