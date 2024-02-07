Kip, Kip, Hooray!

Check out all the details on Kiprusoff's upcoming jersey retirement celebration

kipgraphic

The Calgary Flames are thrilled to announce event details for Miikka Kiprusoff’s Jersey Retirement presented by Michelob Ultra, as his number 34 is raised to the rafters at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, March 2nd when the Flames play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Scotiabank Saddledome will open its doors to fans at 5:30 PM with the ceremony beginning on the ice at 6:20 PM. At the conclusion of the ceremony the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins will conduct their standard player warmup, with game time set for 8:00 PM. The ceremony will feature special appearances by Calgary Flames Alumni, Hockey Hall of Fame trophies from Miikka’s career, a video tribute, and a thank you from Miikka Kiprusoff. The ceremony will conclude with his number 34 heading to the rafters to join Lanny McDonald, Jarome Iginla and Mike Vernon as retired numbers for the Calgary Flames, along with honoured members and hockey hall of famers Joe Nieuwendyk and Al MacInnis.

Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy an extended hockey happy hour for 90 minutes beginning at 5:30 PM which features select food and beverage items for only $6. There will be a limited edition Miikka Kiprusoff branded can courtesy of Banded Peak that will be available for purchase at locations throughout the Scotiabank Saddledome. Fans will have a special photo opportunity on the main concourse with a one-of-a-kind Kiprusoff branded goalie mask.

Kiprusoff

The Man. The Myth. The Miikka

Kiprusoff is having his jersey retired on March 2. Here's a look back at some pics of the Flames legend

All fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition t-shirt celebrating Miikka Kiprusoff which will be placed on every seat in the Scotiabank Saddledome prior to the game. Limited edition Original 16 Miikka Kiprusoff aluminum draught cups will be available at select locations on the main concourse. The night’s game presentation will feature Kiprusoff content and promotions celebrating his career. The Calgary Flames players will be wearing commemorative Kiprusoff warm-up jerseys, a selection of which will be auctioned off benefiting the Calgary Flames Foundation. The players will also sport a custom jersey patch for the evening dedicated to Miikka. The number 34 will be placed in the ice behind both nets to commemorate the night.

The native of Turku, Finland, Kiprusoff played nine of his 12-year career with the Flames and retired as the franchise leader in wins (305), shutouts (41), goals against average (2.46), save percentage (.913) and games played by a goaltender (576). He also is the franchise leader in playoff shutouts (6) and sits second behind Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Vernon in games played and wins in the playoffs. He holds the four single highest regular season win totals for the Flames with the highest being 45 in 2008-09. He was named a Vezina Trophy finalist on three occasions, winning the award for the NHL’s best goaltender in 2006. Finishing that season with a 42–20–11 record and a team-record 10 shutouts, he was also named a first team all-star, awarded the William M. Jennings Trophy and was named as a Hart Trophy finalist as League MVP.

