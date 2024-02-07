Kip, Kip, Hooray!

The Calgary Flames are thrilled to announce event details for Miikka Kiprusoff’s Jersey Retirement presented by Michelob Ultra, as his number 34 is raised to the rafters at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, March 2nd when the Flames play host to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Scotiabank Saddledome will open its doors to fans at 5:30 PM with the ceremony beginning on the ice at 6:20 PM. At the conclusion of the ceremony the Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins will conduct their standard player warmup, with game time set for 8:00 PM. The ceremony will feature special appearances by Calgary Flames Alumni, Hockey Hall of Fame trophies from Miikka’s career, a video tribute, and a thank you from Miikka Kiprusoff. The ceremony will conclude with his number 34 heading to the rafters to join Lanny McDonald, Jarome Iginla and Mike Vernon as retired numbers for the Calgary Flames, along with honoured members and hockey hall of famers Joe Nieuwendyk and Al MacInnis.

Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy an extended hockey happy hour for 90 minutes beginning at 5:30 PM which features select food and beverage items for only $6. There will be a limited edition Miikka Kiprusoff branded can courtesy of Banded Peak that will be available for purchase at locations throughout the Scotiabank Saddledome. Fans will have a special photo opportunity on the main concourse with a one-of-a-kind Kiprusoff branded goalie mask.