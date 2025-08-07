Camp Lombo Set To Launch In Calgary

Flames forward Ryan Lomberg is set to launch his newest community endeavour, Camp Lombo, in August.

The unique, high-energy sports camp is for children of First Responders in southern Alberta, aged 6-13, and will feature a variety of activities including floor hockey, flag football, an on-ice session with Lomberg, and more.

First Responders Eligible:

Fire Services

Police

Law Enforcement

RCMP

Correctional Officers

Peace Officers

Bylaw Officers

Canadian Border Services Agency

Emergency Medical Services (EMR, EMT, PCP, ACP, CCP)

911 Communications/Dispatch

Military

Veterans

Crisis Response Teams (CRT)

Sheriffs

Park Rangers

Search and Rescue

Fish and Wildlife Officers

More information is available here: https://www.ymcacalgary.org/camp-lombo