Camp Lombo Set To Launch In Calgary

Flames forward Ryan Lomberg is set to launch his newest community endeavour, Camp Lombo, in August.
The unique, high-energy sports camp is for children of First Responders in southern Alberta, aged 6-13, and will feature a variety of activities including floor hockey, flag football, an on-ice session with Lomberg, and more.
First Responders Eligible:
- Fire Services
- Police
- Law Enforcement
- RCMP
- Correctional Officers
- Peace Officers
- Bylaw Officers
- Canadian Border Services Agency
- Emergency Medical Services (EMR, EMT, PCP, ACP, CCP)
- 911 Communications/Dispatch
- Military
- Veterans
- Crisis Response Teams (CRT)
- Sheriffs
- Park Rangers
- Search and Rescue
- Fish and Wildlife Officers
More information is available here: https://www.ymcacalgary.org/camp-lombo