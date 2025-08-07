Camp Lombo Set To Launch In Calgary

The camp is for children of First Responders in southern Alberta

CF_Camp_LOMBO_Foundation_2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

Flames forward Ryan Lomberg is set to launch his newest community endeavour, Camp Lombo, in August.

The unique, high-energy sports camp is for children of First Responders in southern Alberta, aged 6-13, and will feature a variety of activities including floor hockey, flag football, an on-ice session with Lomberg, and more.

First Responders Eligible:

  • Fire Services
  • Police
  • Law Enforcement
  • RCMP
  • Correctional Officers
  • Peace Officers
  • Bylaw Officers
  • Canadian Border Services Agency
  • Emergency Medical Services (EMR, EMT, PCP, ACP, CCP)
  • 911 Communications/Dispatch
  • Military
  • Veterans
  • Crisis Response Teams (CRT)
  • Sheriffs
  • Park Rangers
  • Search and Rescue
  • Fish and Wildlife Officers

More information is available here: https://www.ymcacalgary.org/camp-lombo

