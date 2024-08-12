CSEC Job Fair

We're currently recruiting energetic, enthusiastic individuals to join our winning team!

CSEC_Generic_2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation are currently recruiting energetic, enthusiastic individuals to join our winning team!

At Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, we deliver excitement. Our mission is to be the heartbeat of our community by creating connections, building champions, and winning, together.  If you’d like to join a team that’s people-first, diverse, innovative, and energized about delivering extraordinary fan experiences to our guests, we would love to see you at our annual job fair! 

The following part-time positions are available:

• Bartender – Premium Services
• Bus Person – Premium Services
• Server – Premium Services
• Supervisor – Premium Services
• Concession Attendant
• Concession Bartender
• Concession Support
• Conversions Team Member
• Quick Service Cooks
• Line Cooks
• 50/50 Staff

Please apply in person at the Scotiabank Saddledome and be prepared to interview on the spot.

Tuesday, August 20th, 2024
10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 21st, 2024
1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Scotiabank Saddledome

Enter at Dutton’s Canadian Lounge (West side of the Saddledome). Free parking in Lot A and the parkade

CSEC_Job_Fair_2024_Social_1x1

