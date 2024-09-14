“Pumped to be here.”

PENTICTON, B.C. — The smile on Eric Jamieson’s face says it all, as he twirls around the ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

This time last year, the Calgarian was preparing for his second full season in the WHL.

This weekend, the young defenceman is wearing his hometown crest on an NHL sweater, taking part in the Young Stars Classic after being selected by the Flames in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Two-and-a-half months have passed, but the moment is etched into his mind.

“I was at home with my family,” he explained Saturday morning, ahead of Calgary’s matchup against Edmonton. “Super-exciting to see my name pop up.

“My brother was actually watching the feed on his phone, it was a little bit before the TV. He kind of like yelped, 10 seconds before it showed up on the TV so I kind of knew, I saw my name up there. Everyone was really happy, lots of hugs, it was pretty special.”

The Flames dipped into the homegrown talent pool twice at this year’s Draft in Las Vegas; both Jamieson and forward Andrew Basha are hometown kids, both part of the eight 2024 draftees on Calgary’s Young Stars Classic roster.

After watching Friday’s overtime loss to the Jets, Jamieson could very well draw in Saturday against the Oilers.

Pulling that Flames sweater on for the first time, against the provincial rival.

The 19-year-old is ready for the challenge, and ready to show he belongs against older players after having Development Camp experience in July to get acclimated.

“(It’s a) bit of an adjustment for sure, pace is high, everyone wants it,” he said. “It’s been really good, though, I think I’ve adjusted well, getting along with everyone so it’s been good.”

Back in Everett, Jamieson wore a letter on his sweater in his sophomore campaign, posting 32 points for a Silvertips squad that reached the second round of the WHL playoffs this past spring.

This year, the junior hockey spotlight will shine brightly on the Everett blue line; Jamieson is one of three drafted defencemen on the ‘Tips roster.

But also in the fold is 15-year-old phenom Landon DuPont, who earlier this year became just the second WHL player to earn Hockey Canada’s exceptional status recognition (the other being Connor Bedard) before being selected first-overall by Everett in the WHL Draft.

DuPont, also a Calgarian (his father, Micki, is a Flames alumnus to boot), has drawn high praise across the hockey world - and after spending time on the ice in the Evergreen State together, Jamieson can see why.

“He’s a pretty special player, great skater, great sense, makes smart reads,” Jamieson said of DuPont. “He’ll be great for that organization, I’m really looking forward to playing with him.”

For now, though, Jamieson has his mind on the Flames, and on proceedings in Penticton.

Making the most of his opportunity, one shift at a time.

“It’s pretty special, something I’m super-proud of,” he said.

“Pumped to be here.”