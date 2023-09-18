'Big Honour For Me'

Whether on the ice or off it, Adam Klapka is a presence.

Klapka appeared in 60 games for the AHL Wranglers in 2022-23, registering 13 goals, 25 points and 80 penalty minutes in his first pro season in North America and he wasted little time getting on the scoresheet at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton this weekend.

He has points in back-to-back games, picking up an assist against the Canucks on Friday and scoring the overtime winner against the Oilers on Saturday night.

In a short tournament it’s important to build chemistry quickly, and in that regard, Saturday night’s victory was a big step in the right direction.

“It was a huge win for us, it helped with the mentality,” said Klapka on Sunday. “Winning is fun every time, so we’re happy for that, obviously. We wanted to win a couple games here and show we are good enough to compete with the other prospects.”