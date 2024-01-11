A Week To Remember

Backlund set to hit milestone with father Jan in the stands

_TVL5375 (1)
By Torie Peterson
@ToriePeterson CalgaryFlames.com

TEMPE - As Head Coach Ryan Huska started to address his team ahead of Monday's matchup, captain Mikael Backlund had no idea who was about to make an appearance in the Flames locker-room.

As Huska noted the game marked Backlund's 949th with the Flames - tying him with Mark Giordano as the second longest-tenured player in franchise history - he gestured towards the door to welcome in Tillie and Oliver Backlund, accompanied by mom, Frida, and Mikael's father, Jan.

To recognize the achievement, Tillie wanted to read out the starting lineup as a surprise for her dad. With a bit of help from mom, she perfectly read through each of the starters and finished off with an emphatic ‘Mikael Backlund!’

What a special night for the Backlund family!

"It's a moment we're going to cherish forever," Backlund said after this morning's skate in Tempe. "Super excited about it. It's so special. So great that with the technology nowadays, we have it on our phones.

"In a few years, when Tillie understands even more - and Oliver - can look back at it. She was super excited the next day. Still repeating the names next morning and looking at the videos and stuff. It's pretty cool."

Having his daughter be a part of Monday's game is a moment of his career he'll never forget - a journey that has been made solely in the Flaming C.

Drafted by Calgary in the first round in 2007, Backund has been a mainstay in the Flames' lineup since 2010, his first full season in the league. In his opening 949 games, he's scored 193 goals (142 even-strength tallies, 34 on the powerplay, 17 shorthanded markers) posted 513 points, is a plus-73, and has averaged 17:06 of ice time. This year, he has eight goals and 21 points to his name, and is logging an average of 19:08 of ice time.

It's almost as if fate had a hand in the timing of the dads and mentors being along for this two-game road trip, allowing Jan to watch his son skate in Game 950.

"The timing was great. When we decided on the Fathers Trip, I didn't know it was going to be around the same time as my (milestone), going ahead of Gio. It makes it even more special to have my dad here ... It feels really cool to have him here."

News Feed

Say What - 'He Did A Good Job'

Say What - 'He Did A Good Job'
5 Things - Flames @ Coyotes 11.01.24

5 Things - Flames @ Coyotes
Kylington Slated To Play For AHL's Wranglers Thursday

'A Real Positive Step'
Zary Happy To Bring Dad On Upcoming Flames Roadie

'Once In A Lifetime Opportunity'
Say What - 'It's A Blast'

Say What - 'It's A Blast'
Say What - 'Good Things To Celebrate'

Say What - 'Good Things To Celebrate'
FlamesTV Podcast - Sens-ational Third Period!

FlamesTV Podcast - Sens-ational Third Period!
Third Period Outburst Propels Flames Past Senators

Otta-Win
The Farm Report - 09.01.24

The Farm Report - 09.01.24
Backlund Set To Pass 'Mentor' Giordano In Flames Record Book

'A Very Proud Calgarian'
Game Day Notebook - 09.01.24

Game Day Notebook - 09.01.24
Say What - 'Super-Excited For Him'

Say What - 'Super-Excited For Him'
Flames Assign Kevin Rooney 09.01.24

Flames Assign Kevin Rooney
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Senators 09.01.24

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Senators
Flames Recall Yan Kuznetsov 09.01.24

Flames Recall Yan Kuznetsov
5 Things - Flames vs. Senators 09.01.24

5 Things - Flames vs. Senators
Future Watch Update - 08.01.24

Future Watch Update - 08.01.24
Jakob Pelletier Assigned To Wranglers 08.01.24

Jakob Pelletier Assigned To Wranglers