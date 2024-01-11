A Week To Remember

"It's a moment we're going to cherish forever," Backlund said after this morning's skate in Tempe. "Super excited about it. It's so special. So great that with the technology nowadays, we have it on our phones.

"In a few years, when Tillie understands even more - and Oliver - can look back at it. She was super excited the next day. Still repeating the names next morning and looking at the videos and stuff. It's pretty cool."

Having his daughter be a part of Monday's game is a moment of his career he'll never forget - a journey that has been made solely in the Flaming C.

Drafted by Calgary in the first round in 2007, Backund has been a mainstay in the Flames' lineup since 2010, his first full season in the league. In his opening 949 games, he's scored 193 goals (142 even-strength tallies, 34 on the powerplay, 17 shorthanded markers) posted 513 points, is a plus-73, and has averaged 17:06 of ice time. This year, he has eight goals and 21 points to his name, and is logging an average of 19:08 of ice time.

It's almost as if fate had a hand in the timing of the dads and mentors being along for this two-game road trip, allowing Jan to watch his son skate in Game 950.

"The timing was great. When we decided on the Fathers Trip, I didn't know it was going to be around the same time as my (milestone), going ahead of Gio. It makes it even more special to have my dad here ... It feels really cool to have him here."