'Fight For An Olympic Spot'

It was a learning experience.
And a real source of personal pride.
Back in Calgary after a 4 Nations Face-Off journey that included a thrilling win over the United States - on American soil, no less - Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson held court with the media for more than 11 minutes Friday, discussing his time with Team Sweden.
Monday’s victory over the Americans marked Andersson’s first-ever senior men’s international appearance, and his first time representing the Tre Kronor at a major tournament in more than a decade.
It’s clear that experience has left him hungry for more high-level hockey, be it in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Flames, or with Sweden at next February’s Olympics in Italy.
“First and foremost, you want to make the playoffs here, and we’re going to have a helluva push here the last 27 games,” he said. “That’s the ultimate goal, but in the back of your head somewhere, it’s that Olympics.
“It’s kind of in a place where I grew up a little bit, too; we lived in Lugano (Switzerland) for four years growing up, and that’s 45 minutes from Milano. That would be even more special for me and my family to go back there.”