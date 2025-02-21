When you step back and look at the big picture, though, it’s easy to see why Andersson and many of his 4 Nations peers treated these past two weeks as an Olympic audition.

Next year’s Games will be the first to include NHL players in over a decade. The excitement is palpable. And for that reason, Andersson wasn’t at all surprised that the 4 Nations Face-Off was seven games of intense, physical hockey.

“You fight for an Olympic spot at the end of the day, and you want to prove yourself the best you can,” he said. “You saw it: we played the first game against Canada and I think five minutes in, everybody was like, ‘Oh my God, this is going to be a real tournament.’ It’s not going to be people trying to dangle, you’re going to put the puck in, you’re going to forecheck, and you’re going to work. The U.S.-Canada, that was the gravy on top.

“From a player’s perspective, there was never any doubts about it, it was always like, ‘We’re here, representing our country.’ And for me, too, haven’t had the ability to do it in 10 years or whatever it’s been, it was such a surreal feeling just standing there, when you’re on the ice, hearing your own anthem. You almost get goosebumps standing there, in a sold-out TD Garden too, against the U.S.

“Scenery-wise, I don’t think you can make a better first national team game.”

The scenes from Montreal and Boston made for compelling television, too, and that intensity and international intrigue fell at the perfect time, in a soft spot on the North American sports calendar.

Audiences - in-person and around the globe - were engaged. And Andersson and his peers took centre stage in our continent’s sports conversation.

Some real momentum for the league’s stretch run.

And an unforgettable time for Andersson, his wife, and their two children.

“When the NHL runs it, it’s first-class through and through, they thought about everything, you could really tell when we were there,” he said. “I had my wife and my kids with me the whole time - they had a massive playroom at the Marriott for them to play in - everything was just set up great.

“I think it was a home run for the league and for the sport.”