'Cool Milestone For Both Of Us'

WINNIPEG - It’s a like proud parent moment of sorts for Ryan Huska.

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson will play his 500th NHL game tonight when the Flames face the Jets (6 p.m., Sportsnet), while forward Ryan Lomberg will lace 'em up for his 300th tilt.

Both players, of course, got their start with the Flames then AHL affiliate Stockton Heat.

Flames head coach Huska was the bench boss for the farm team when both arrived, having a front-row seat during their respective journeys and playing an integral role in their development.

“I love both those guys,” said Huska following the team’s morning meetings and an optional skate at the Canada Life Centre Saturday. "For Lombo in Stockton - I remember times where he would come into my office as a younger guy, asking about like ‘why am I not playing, is there something you need me to do?’ I remember there was times where, the bubbly Ryan Lomberg we see nowadays, he went through some tougher stretches, and you always question yourself a little bit. But I love that he stuck with it, and now he’s a Stanley Cup champion and he’s playing his 300th game tonight.

“Ras, another one, where we knew he was a really good player, but you didn’t know really if he was going to turn out. He had to make some changes to get himself to the level he’s at today. I’m very proud of both these guys, I know both will play a lot more games.”

Being there since Day 1 makes these significant milestones so much more special for him.

“I like that part of it, for sure,” said Huska. “You see what they’re like as young guys. It makes me feel a little older, as we get going like this, but I’m happy for both of them."