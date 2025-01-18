'Cool Milestone For Both Of Us'

Andersson, Lomberg reflect on big night for them

pair
By Ty Pilson
By Ty Pilson

WINNIPEG - It’s a like proud parent moment of sorts for Ryan Huska.

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson will play his 500th NHL game tonight when the Flames face the Jets (6 p.m., Sportsnet), while forward Ryan Lomberg will lace 'em up for his 300th tilt.

Both players, of course, got their start with the Flames then AHL affiliate Stockton Heat.

Flames head coach Huska was the bench boss for the farm team when both arrived, having a front-row seat during their respective journeys and playing an integral role in their development.

“I love both those guys,” said Huska following the team’s morning meetings and an optional skate at the Canada Life Centre Saturday. "For Lombo in Stockton - I remember times where he would come into my office as a younger guy, asking about like ‘why am I not playing, is there something you need me to do?’ I remember there was times where, the bubbly Ryan Lomberg we see nowadays, he went through some tougher stretches, and you always question yourself a little bit. But I love that he stuck with it, and now he’s a Stanley Cup champion and he’s playing his 300th game tonight.

“Ras, another one, where we knew he was a really good player, but you didn’t know really if he was going to turn out. He had to make some changes to get himself to the level he’s at today. I’m very proud of both these guys, I know both will play a lot more games.”

Being there since Day 1 makes these significant milestones so much more special for him.

“I like that part of it, for sure,” said Huska. “You see what they’re like as young guys. It makes me feel a little older, as we get going like this, but I’m happy for both of them."

"I get a good vibe this morning"

The pair took very different paths to where they are today.

Andersson has played his entire career in the organization, while Lomberg left to sign with the Panthers where he won a Stanley Cup before returning as a free agent this past summer.

As a touted young blueliner, Andersson was drafted in the second round (53rd overall) in 2015.

“It means a lot,” said Andersson Saturday of hitting the half-millenium mark. “Feels good, and it feels good that it’s with the Flames. Proud that I’ve played all 499 here. Exciting night, there’s a lot of people you can thank for me being in this spot. Thanks to my teammates, coaches, family, everyone around me that’s helped me come along.”

Huska spoke Friday about his first season with Andersson, saying at times they didn’t see eye-to-eye but over time developed a strong bond.

Andersson gave him plenty of credit for helping make him the player he is now.

“There was quite a bit of head-butting with Husk first year, but without him, too, I wouldn’t have been here,” said Andersson. “He’s been with me every year in the organization. We’ve had our ups and downs, but I got a lot to thank him for, for sure."

“Feels good, and it feels good that it’s with the Flames"

Lomberg, meanwhile, was undrafted, taking a more unorthodox road to becoming an everyday NHLer.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Lomberg. “Obviously, when I reflect back on my journey, 300 was a long way away from where I started. Incredibly happy, but at the same time, not complacent and still feel like I have to prove myself.”

Achieving this mark in the Flaming C is important to him, as he relishes this second tour with the team.

“Right at the top, it’s where I first got to live my dream out, it’s where I’m obviously currently doing that - they gave me an opportunity to come back and do it right this time,” said Lomberg. “It’s all positive, especially when I look back to when I started. The guys, the teammates, the coaches, everybody, it’s nothing but positive and amazing memories.”

Both players acknowledged the milestone are made sweeter by doing it on the same night as each other.

“We were with each other for my first game in Stockton,” said Andersson. “It’s a cool milestone for both of us. He’s really one of those guys that worked his way up. For him to play 300 games, I think it says a lot about his character, his personality and what a good teammate he is.”

“We’ve been through a lot of things together,” echoed Lomberg. “Long bus trips, some long layover flights, just the grind in the American League.

"Proud to be doing something like this with him."

