5 Things - Flames vs. Wild

1. 'Flip The Script'

The intoxicating late-game comebacks have made for great fodder.

Five of them, alone, this season have given the fans reason to cheer, to believe, to feel deep down that whatever the scoreline reads, their team has a chance, no matter how stacked the odds.

Most importantly, these crucial, third-period performances have kept the Flames firmly in the race.

However, on Saturday, their luck ran dry - with 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 deficits to the Vancouver Canucks proving too steep a climb.

“We want to try and get ourselves to a point where we're playing with leads,” Head Coach Ryan Huska said following Monday’s practice. “We like the way we're starting games, but we have to play with the team, and I think it's 10 of 12 (games) where we've given up the first goal. We want to flip that script – that's one big thing for us.

“And I think the other thing is handling pressure and executing under it.

“That's something that with the teams that we're playing here coming up, they're all high-pressure teams. They'll make you have to make plays with someone in your face. I don't think in the first period against Vancouver, we handled that well.

“So, that's something we have to improve on.”

The Flames have allowed the first goal in 15 of their 24 games, including Saturday’s 4-3 defeat at the hands at their Pacific rivals, who struck twice in the opening 8:38.

Mikael Backlund trimmed the two-goal deficit with his fifth of the season in the back half of the period, but they never could get any closer, despite Elias Lindholm coming to life and scoring twice in the final five minutes of the third.

The Flames have trailed for a total of 731:35 this year, compared to the 272:03 they’ve enjoyed leading, and another 460:46 where they were tied.

Now is as good a time as any to turn that stat around.