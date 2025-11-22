5 Things - Flames vs. Stars

1. Planes, No Trains, and Automobiles

They're on home ice, but the Flames are almost treating tonight's contest with the Stars as a road game.

Another twist, another turn in a travel-heavy 2025-26 schedule opens another chapter this evening as Dallas pays a visit to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Hockey Fights Cancer night.

When it comes to the travel itinerary, this week's schedule is perhaps the perfect microcosm. Four games, four cities, in four different time zones before the club jets south to sunny Florida on Monday morning.

More hectic still for newcomer John Beecher, who is slated to make his Flames home debut tonight mere days after being claimed by the Boston Bruins.

"I’m just in a hotel right now," Beecher told reporters Friday morning, less than 48 hours after making his Calgary debut in - naturally - the Eastern time zone. "I’m sure as the next couple days go by, it’ll start feeling more and more like home. I’m trying to get as used to it as I can before (Saturday).

It's a business-like approach, but it's also a reality of this season's condensed NHL schedule.

But it's also in the vein of the 'one-day-at-a-time' mindset the club has adopted over the past 18 months or so, too.

A focus on the task at hand, regardless of which area code that incoming phone call is coming from.

"I think we’re treating it like it’s still a road trip," Head Coach Ryan Huska affirmed. "Try to keep the guys in that mindset that we have a stop here in Calgary, and then we’re going to carry on to Vancouver after that.

"It’s funny, sometimes you go through stretches in your schedule like this, but every team deals with it, and we’re making sure we’re going to be at our best (Saturday) night."