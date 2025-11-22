“I think Movember was a way to show the support as well,” Huberdeau said of his Dad. “But, you know, they're all good. They have been through some tougher times, but, you know, they’re strong people and they've been fighting hard.

“My Dad, I think he's going to be able to come on the Dad's trip (in mid-December) as well. So it's going to be good for him.”

Huberdeau’s Mom was in town last week, cheering him on along the glass during pre-game warmups, while also getting to spend some time with the newest addition to the family, her new grandson Jacob.

“Yeah, it was nice, obviously, to have her come in here, she kind of came and helped with the little guy,” Huberdeau smiled. “So it was fun to have her.

“Always fun to have her in town and spend some time with her, and obviously she had time to spend with Jacob, so that was cool, too.”

But as he reflected Friday on some of the more difficult moments in his family history, Huberdeau pointed to his mother as a source of strength; of inspiration to help make a difference.

See, during Josée’s second battle with cancer, Huberdeau - then a member of the Florida Panthers - realized he had the wherewithal to impact positive change.

And so was born the Jonathan Huberdeau Golf Tournament, which over the past four years has raised over $1 million for the Fondation Cité de la Santé (City Health Foundation), benefitting his local hospital in Laval, Quebec.

It was there that Huberdeau and his siblings were born, but also where Josée received treatment, and this past summer, it’s where Jacob entered the world, too.

“It's a special hospital for me. It's not in my hometown, but still, that's where I was born. And, you know, I think, like I said, my Mom got treated there. I think my Dad was seen there first, but then they moved them to Montreal.

“It's a great hospital, they help a lot of people.”

This past July, the tournament raised close to $400,000 for men’s health initiatives and for Huberdeau, as a professional athlete, it’s one small way to give back.

“I think we're on a stage that we can do that. We have the chance to kind of be the faces of some stuff, support the Foundation and then be there for other people that are struggling or do need help,” he said. “So I think for me, it was kind of the second breast cancer my Mom had kind of gave me that push that, you know, I’ve got to (make) a little difference out there.

“I think it's not much, but a lot of people that do that, I think it helps. It helps a lot."