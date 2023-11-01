5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 01.11.23

1. Be Like Mike

It's Mike Vernon Night presented by Mike's Hard Lemonade this evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome, as the Flames look to stack the pads against an in-form Dallas Stars squad. Get tickets

Calgary will receive a blueline boost in the form of Rasmus Andersson, who is eligible to return to the lineup after missing the last four games.

It’s no secret the past week and a half has been a trying one for the Flames, but if you ask Andersson, the secret to turning the page is in self-belief.

“We know as a team, we know as individuals, we need to be better. We’ve just got to get the swagger, and confidence to make plays back, then we’ll take it from there,” he said.

As excited as Andersson is to return to the Calgary lineup, his teammates are perhaps more stoked to see just how his presence can help turn the Flames’ fortunes in a more positive direction.

“He’s a big piece of our team,” forward Blake Coleman said Tuesday. “Obviously, goals are coming at a premium right now and Ras is a big influence in that department, especially at 5-on-5 and on the powerplay.

“We’re excited to get him back, he’ll provide a bit of life to this room, with some energy, but most importantly that offensive upside, which we’ve been hurting for the last few games, he should be a nice spark for that.”

At times this season, Calgary has had that swagger, as well as an ability to control the game through puck possession and pressure.

But puck responsibility was top of mind for Head Coach Ryan Huska as he teed up tonight’s game with reporters Tuesday morning.

“For me, it’s the taking care of the puck through the neutral zone,” Huska said. “That’s been kind of the Achilles heel from day one, and it’s something that we have to continue to work on, but we’ll get there.”

The Flames gave 2020 first-round pick Connor Zary a look on a line with Nazem Kadri and Yegor Sharangovich at practice yesterday; Zary was recalled from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers prior to the on-ice session.

It remains to be seen whether the 22-year-old will skate in his first NHL game tonight, but his presence and energy gives Huska another option on the wing, should he look to change his lineup from Sunday’s contest at Commonwealth Stadium.

Tonight marks the start of a busy month of November for Calgary; in all, the Flames will play 14 games over the next 30 days including three against these Dallas Stars.

No question the 20 players who hit the ice this evening will be looking to start the new month by turning over a new leaf.