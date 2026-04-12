5 Things - Flames vs. Mammoth

1. Home (Not) For A Rest

Shortly after the buzzer sounded Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the Flames' focus shifted back to the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Because less than 24 hours later, it'll be time for the first of the final three home fixtures of the season, a Sunday showdown against old friend MacKenzie Weegar and the Utah Mammoth. GET TICKETS

The road was long, the roster weary, but there's just enough time for one last push.

And a chance for this young group - one of the least experienced in the NHL - to put some of their road learning lessons into practice against Utah, Colorado and L.A. to close out the campaign.

"Probably the one main thing is that every shift matters, or every detail within the shift, no matter how small that is," Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska responded when asked what his young players will take away from the six-game trip that netted just one win. "You take your foot off the gas for one second at times, it can bite you.

"And along the way, you know, I think we did some good things on this road trip. Struggled our first night in Colorado. But that's probably the biggest thing is that every shift matters, no matter what situation you're in, how little that detail sometimes seems to be. That's what allows good teams to win hockey games when you have that full commitment to make sure every shift is played to your fullest."

For Abram Wiebe, Saturday's 4-1 setback to the Kraken was all about learning on the fly. Not only did the 22-year-old defenceman not have the chance to skate with the team before being thrust into Calgary's lineup, he was less than 48 hours removed from his collegiate finale with North Dakota.

Hard lessons, indeed.

A whirlwind? Absolutely.

But over these final 180 minutes (or more) of hockey, these young Flames will gather more on-the-job training in preparation for new beginnings in the fall.