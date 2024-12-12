5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning

The Flames open a five-game homestand tonight vs. Tampa (7 p.m. MT/Sportsnet West)

By Ryan Dittrick
1. Anything To Win

There's no telling how long the pain lasts.

But hopping on a long flight home with two big points in their back pocket must have lessened the need for an ice pack.

For Blake Coleman and Kevin Rooney – the unsung heroes of a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators – the grimace from those critical, late-game shot blocks turned to postgame smiles and a locker-room full of supporters singing their praises.

“Just sacrifice and doing everything to win,” Jonathan Huberdeau beamed of his aching brethren. “These guys, they’re warriors.”

“The guys feel it,” added Head Coach Ryan Huska. “And they do feel it for more than just a little while.

“The margins are so slim for us on usually a nightly basis, that being in a shot lane or out of a shot lane can often be the difference for us.

“And tonight, because of the way the guys were there, it was.”

Coleman and Rooney do whatever it takes to get the win

Winning in this league doesn’t come free.

It isn’t ‘easy’ by any stretch, but when you have people on your side that show courage like that, it becomes a more visceral illustration of what winning truly looks like.

And on this night, they were all-in from the drop, with contributions pouring in from all four lines and three D pairs.

Nazem Kadri, Rooney, Brayden Pachal and Jonathan Huberdeau all scored, as the Flames broke out of a 25-game slump of three goals or less, while Dan Vladar looked as good as he has all season with 17 stops, including seven in the third period.

The result, a massive road win that snapped an eight-game slide away from the friendly confines.

“We've been talking about it for some time now about being better on the road,” Rooney said. “It felt really good to finally get one on the road. The Dallas game, we felt like we kind of played two really good periods and then it snowballed on us in the third. So, we just tried to stay positive coming into tonight and (we) were able to get one.

“A lot of blocks, a lot of contributions from up and down the lineup; Vladdy, obviously, played outstanding; the powerplay came up big; penalty kill came up big when it was needed.

“It was a full team effort tonight."

Now, their rigid home dominance is back on the menu, as the Flames put their 10-3-1 ‘Dome record to work in the first of a five-game, pre-holiday homestand against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Watch the highlights from a 4-3 win over the Predators

2. Know Your Enemy

This is the third of a four-time road trip for the Bolts, who suffered a 2-1 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday, but entered the night with wins in three of their last four.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was brilliant in goal, stopping 23 of the 25 shots fired his way, but his team’s normally potent offence failed to click into gear, with Jake Guentzel’s 13th of the campaign providing the lone glimmer of offence.

“That was a bad hockey game, actually, probably by both teams,” Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper told reporters afterward. “There was a lot of talent on the ice, and I don’t think either team kind of had it. It’s just made worse that we didn’t get points out of it.

"We pushed in the third period and had our looks. We did. And they just didn’t go in. But I think we held the Edmonton Oilers to 43 shot attempts. Not shots, shot attempts. You think, ‘OK, you’re kind of doing the right thing.’

“It was one of those nights where, when you play 82 of these, you’ve got to find a way to sneak some points out of them when you just don’t have it. And for most nights we’ve had it, but tonight we didn’t. I don’t know if they had it either; that’s what just kind of makes it sting a bit because we were there, there were some points for the taking. We just couldn’t grasp it.”

This was only the second time in 26 games this season the Lightning have been held to one goal or less.

In fact, they roll into the Stampede City as one of the league’s top dogs offensively, scoring an average of 3.81 goals per game to place them second, overall, behind the Washington Capitals.

The Bolts have players with at least 20 points, with three of those – Nikita Kucherov, Branden Hagel and Calgary native Brayden Point – already eclipsing the 30-point plateau.

Kucherov’s 38 points have him tied for seventh in league scoring, eight points back of the pack leader, Nathan MacKinnon.

2024-25 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
21.4%
15th
Lightning
25.3%
8th
Penalty Kill
Flames
73.0%
28th
Lightning
80.3%
15th
Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.24%
12th
Lightning
50.74%
15th
High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
51.36%
13th
Lightning
53.24%
8th


3. Fast Facts

Party On, Darth

With the victory in Nashville, Dan Vladar recorded the 41st win of his Flames tenure. Only five goalies have registered more victories through their first 85 appearances with the club: Miikka Kiprusoff (51), Jacob Markstrom (47), Mike Vernon (44), David Rittich (44) and Rick Wamsley (42).

Less Is More

In Tuesday's win over the Preds, the Flames allowed only 12 scoring chances, with five of those coming from the high-danger areas. According to NaturalStatTrick, that is the third and fourth-fewest, respectively, the Flames have surrendered in a single game all season.

4. Lineup Notes

With Ryan Lomberg staying behind in Calgary, as he and his wife, Marissa, awaited the arrival of their third child, the Flames rolled with the following forward line combinations and D pairs in the Music City.

Forwards

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman - Connor Zary - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jakob Pelletier - Kevin Rooney - Walker Duehr

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf

Pachal rifles it upstairs to tie the game at three

5. Players to Watch

Flames - Jonathan Huberdeau

Huberdeau had a two-point performance in Nashville, which included a clutch goal late in the middle stanza that gave the Flames their first lead of the night – and one they wouldn’t relinquish.

The winger has now matched his jersey number in goals, while extending to a season-high five-game point streak (3G, 4A) that vaults him ahead of Nazem Kadri for the overall team lead with 19 on the year.

Best of all?

This isn’t a one-man show.

For a team starved for offence, there seems to be some chemistry brewing in the Flames forward corps.

"His game has been good over the last little while, but I do think the line has found a little bit of chemistry and I really like the way Marty (Pospisil) is playing,” Huska said. “And I think the pace Marty plays with has allowed Naz and Huby to do their thing with the puck. Hopefully it's a sign of things to come.”

"These guys, they're warriors"

Lightning - Brayden Point

The former Triple-A Calgary Buffalo is on a tear, recording nine points (2G, 7A) in his last three outings and 30 (including a team-leading 18 goals) in 22 games, overall, this season.

The 28-year-old has been especially dominant on the powerplay, with his 10 man-advantage markers setting the pace, league-wide.

(Six others are tied for second place with seven.)

