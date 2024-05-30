The champs are back in town.

And just about everyone’s back together again, as the Flames 1989 Stanley Cup team celebrates its 35th anniversary.

The group was front and centre Thursday morning, as the Flames Alumni held its 30th annual Masters golf tournament at Priddis Greens Golf & Country Club.

Smiles all ‘round, and plenty a healthy handshake too.

Time flies, but for the Flames’ Cup-winning captain, it’s a treat for the bulk of the group to be back in the Stampede City.

“It’s amazing that 35 years has gone by that quickly, and to have 18 of the 22 guys be able to get back is absolutely fantastic,” Lanny McDonald said prior to teeing off Thursday.

“It’s like you haven’t missed a beat. To be able to share with each other what’s going on in their lives, how are their kids, how are their grandkids, it’s pretty cool. And then you get to chat about winning it all and the fun we had back then. It’s already been a good week and we’ve only been together for a day.”