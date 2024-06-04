BUFFALO - It’s officially NHL Draft season.

And Flames General Manager Craig Conroy knows the next days and weeks can help shape the future of the franchise.

Front office personnel from around the league have descended upon KeyBank Center this week for the NHL Scouting Combine - days of player interviews followed by fitness testing sessions for the NHL Draft’s class of 2024.

“It’s a great experience,” Conroy said Tuesday during a break in the meeting schedule. “The one thing, you’ve watched the kids all year, and then to have ‘em come in, and actually see them, talk to them, see what kind of personality they have. You’re looking to see how big they are, what size, can they put on some weight.

“It’s definitely fun to be here and it’s always a good time.”

It’s also an important time.

The Flames hold a bevy of picks - eight in the first four rounds including picks No. 9 and No. 28 in Round 1 - so it’s safe to say this year’s draft offers Conroy the opportunity to add to Calgary’s growing prospect pool.

“When we look how we’re going to build our team moving forward, the draft is a huge part of it,” he said. “We’re going to have to have success in the draft to get where we want, to become a Stanley Cup champion. It starts here, and this is a huge draft for us, to have that draft capital.

“I think that’s why this is the most kids we’ve ever interviewed at once, because we’ve never had this many picks, especially early on. It’s really going to change the franchise.”

Here on the suite level of the Buffalo Sabres’ home rink, there are head-nods, polite hellos, and NHL hopefuls seated outside doors emblazoned with each club’s logo.

Calgary is sandwiched in an all-Canadian corner - their interview suite between Vancouver and Montreal’s - with Conroy, Director of Amateur Scouting Tod Button, President of Hockey Operations Don Maloney, Senior VP of Hockey Operations and Assistant General Manager David Nonis, and more among the contingent meeting with prospects this week.