2024 NHL Draft Class - Carter Yakemchuk

The numbers speak for themselves.

Thirty goals.

Seventy-one points.

Looking at it from a forward perspective you’d think, ‘Hey, that’s pretty good.’

But these are numbers from a defenceman. Calgary’s own - Carter Yakemchuk.

The local product was electric all season for the WHL’s Hitmen, finishing second in team scoring and becoming the first defender in franchise history to hit the 30-goal mark.

On top of that, he was just one of two CHL rearguards – joining fellow draft eligible prospect Zayne Parekh – to reach that number.

“It was pretty cool to get that 30 goals,” he said. “It was all made possible because of my teammates. The guys I played with deserve a ton of credit that I was able to do that.

“I felt it was a really good season, I thought I grew a lot as a player over the year and I was really happy with how it went. I felt like I stepped in to a leadership role more, especially after the trade deadline to be more of a leader for our team, too.”