PRAGUE, Czechia - Andrew Mangiapane's silver lining will have to have a bronze tinge.

Mangiapane, who won gold with Team Canada in 2021, will flip his best-case scenario to a third-place finish at the 2024 IIHF World Championship after his country fell 3-2 in a shootout to stingy Switzerland.

It sets up a date with Sweden on Sunday with a bronze medal on the line.

"It's tough," Mangiapane said. "I think we didn't have the best start and we kind of dug ourselves a hole and couldn't get out.

"We come here to win gold and we were right there, right?

"To lose in a shootout is a tough way to lose."

Mangiapane finished with one shot and an even rating in 15:09 of ice time - including 1:43 in the extra frame - in the low-event affair that saw Switzerland stifle much of Canada's offense after jumping out to an early 2-0 lead.

Goals by Kevin Fiala of the Los Angeles Kings and Nino Niederreiter two minutes apart, both power-play punches, staked Switzerland to an early two-tally bump.

"I think we battled back," Canada coach Andre Tourigny said. "The penalties in the first period, they create most of their offense on their power play and don't create a lot five-on-five, but they create a lot on their power play. They were tough to penetrate from there. They didn't allow a goal five-on-five the past three games. We score one today, but it was a dirty one, go to the net. That's the way you have to play against them.

"The second part of the game we played really solid, but it is what it is."

Brandon Tanev of the Seattle Kraken shovelled one over the goal line just over 14 minutes into the second period to pull Canada to within 2-1, and John Tavares - doubling as both captain of Canada and the Toronto Maple Leafs - sent one over the goal line with just under two minutes remaining in regulation.

Overtime solved nothing.

The shootout did.

"We had chances, obviously, even at the end there," Mangiapane said. "Would've been nice to obviously score later on there in the overtime as well. We had our chances, right? Got to give them credit. We got ourselves into a hole early on and couldn't dig ourselves out."