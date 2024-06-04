2024 NHL Draft Class - Terik Parascak

BUFFALO - Terik Parascak has come a long way over the past 12 months.

In fact, you could call his rise meteoric.

The winger from Lethbridge started the season as a raw rookie with the WHL’s Prince George Cougars.

And now, he’s here at the NHL Scouting Combine, as NHL Central Scouting’s 15th-ranked North American skater for the upcoming Draft in Las Vegas.

That’s the type of attention a 105-point rookie season, and a trip to the third round of the WHL playoffs, will get you.

“It’s been a crazy year for me, obviously being my first year in the Western League and not knowing quite too much of what to expect,” Parascak said Tuesday between interviews with NHL clubs at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center. “Opportunities like this, I mean 12 months ago probably wasn’t thinking of that. It’s an honour to be here.”

Parascak is here on the strength of a season that saw him lead all WHL rookies in scoring, finishing eighth overall among the league’s top point-getters, too.

One of three Cougars to surpass the 100-point mark, Parascak was a huge reason for Prince George’s successful run to the conference final - a first for the franchise since 2007.

Not bad for a kid picked 76th-overall in the WHL Draft in 2021.

Last spring, Parascak got the call to the Cougars for a month-long foray into the post-season, a learning experience he used as a springboard toward making the full-time jump to major junior hockey last fall.

“Just being around the team for the playoff run they had gave me a lot of confidence, knowing the guys and knowing the group,” he said. “Coming into this year, it was easy to get going early like that, having a lot of good guys to play with, great coaching staff and organization.

“(I) just kind of took the opportunity I had and tried to run with it.”