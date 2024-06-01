'Hall Of Famers At Every Position'

The Flames celebrated the 35th anniversary of their 1989 Stanley Cup this week.

But the reunion was more than a gathering of local hockey heroes.

The group included some of the best to ever lace up skates in the NHL.

No fewer than six players from Calgary’s Stanley Cup squad are members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

And two - Lanny McDonald and Mike Vernon - have their numbers permanently retired by the Flames organization.

Doug Gilmour, Joe Mullen, Al MacInnis and Joe Nieuwendyk are also Hall of Fame inductees, the latter two earning the honour after spending the bulk of their NHL careers as Flames.

Nieuwendyk, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and 2011 Hall of Fame inductee, began his career here, playing, and sitting alongside McDonald - his childhood idol.

And memories of playing alongside Lanny, and watching that #9 sail up into the rafters, remain strong to this day.

“I sure do,” he said when asked if he recalled that evening in 1990. “I remember all of Lanny’s moments up until his last goal in the Montreal Forum. For all of us, Lanny was very instrumental in our development.

“I remember my first game as a Flame was in Washington, I didn’t graduate to get a stall, I had a chair, but that chair was right beside Lanny. He kind of took me under his wing like he did all the guys, a special human.”