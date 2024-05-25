World Championship Recap - 25.05.24

Andrew Mangiapane and Canada suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to Switzerland in semifinal action at the IIHF World Championship Saturday morning.

Switzerland 3, Canada 2

A hard-fought battle but in the end, Canada will not defend its gold medal.

After surrendering a two-goal advantage, Switzerland was able to avenge their group stage loss to Canada earlier in the tournament with the 3-2 shootout victory.

Mangiapane finished with one shot in 15:09 of ice time.

The first goal of the contest came with five minutes left in the first with LA Kings forward Kevin Fiala ripping a one-timer from the point that zoomed past Jordan Binnington high glove side.

Two minutes after opening the scoring, Switzerland would add another while up a man again as Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter deflected a Roman Josi shot to give the Swiss a 2-0 lead headed into the second.

Canada would finally solve Leonardo Genoni thanks to Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev after the initial shot was stopped with Tanev getting just enough on the rebound to cut the deficit to one headed into the third.

Both sides saw chances in the final frame as Canada pushed for the tying goal and got just that with time winding down.

With two minutes left in regulation, the captain John Tavares converted on a powerplay, firing a shot from the bottom of the right circle in between the pads of Genoni to force overtime.

With the extra session solving nothing, it seemed fitting that a game this tight would be decided by a shootout.

Connor Bedard would score the lone goal in the skills portion for Canada, as Switzerland answered with goals from Fiala and Sven Andrighetto.

Canada will look to rebound and medal for the fifth straight tourney as they face Sweden for Bronze tomorrow at 7:20 a.m. MT.

Switzerland, meanwhile, will look for its first Gold at the World Championship, taking on Czechia at 12:20 p.m. MT.