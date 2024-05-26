World Championship Recap - 26.05.24

Sweden 4, Canada 2

The Swedes struck first in Sunday’s bronze medal match, going ahead 12:05 into the first period on a tally from Carl Grundstrom.

The Swedish forward set himself up in the low slot, quickly firing a puck past Canadian netminder Jordan Binnington after a nifty setup from linemate Linus Johansson.

Sweden outshot Canada 7-4 in the opening frame and took their one-goal advantage into the break.

But Canada responded quickly in period two, with Mangiapane at the centre of the action.

He fired a backhand shot from the slot that was kicked out by Swedish goalie Filip Gustavsson, the rebound fell to teammate Jamie Oleksiak, who spun behind the goal and zipped a pass to forward Dylan Cozens, who ripped his effort past Gustavsson from between the face-off dots for his ninth goal of the tournament.