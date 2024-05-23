2024 NHL Draft Class - Zayne Parekh

Playoff hockey is all about seizing the moment.
‘One shot.’
And ‘one opportunity,’ Eminem stressed.
So, when a second chance – a renewed lease on life – falls into your lap like this, Zayne Parekh and the Saginaw Spirit have no intention of letting it slip.
“We get another crack at this, right?” Parekh – the fifth-ranked North American skater – said following his team’s practice ahead of the 2024 Memorial Cup, where the Spirit will compete as the tournament host.
“I don't think it's necessarily a 'revenge' thing, but we definitely want to do the best we can and win for the guys in this room.”
Three weeks ago, Saginaw bowed out to the eventual OHL champion London Knights, and were the only team to hand the Knights a loss after a hard-fought, six-game scuffle in Round 3.
Indeed, London was a powerhouse, easily dispatching the Flint Firebirds and Kitchener Rangers in Rounds 1 and 2, before grabbing their third and most important sweep of the playoffs in the championship final against the Oshawa Generals.
Overcoming that dominance – along with the two other league champs, the Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL) and Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL) – is no easy task.
But Parekh and the Spirit have literally spent the past few weeks training for it.