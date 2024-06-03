'He Belongs There'

PRAGUE, Czechia - Out of the Worlds.

But onto the Olympic radar.

Martin Pospisil, one of Slovakia's brightest stars at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia, left enough of a mark to put himself in serious contention to compete for Slovakia again when the NHL returns to Olympic ice at the 2026 Milan Games.

That's the wish, at least, of the guy who has long been tasked with guiding the team.

"I sure hope so," said Craig Ramsay, at Slovakia's helm for both the 2018 PyeongChang Games and 2022 Beijing Games, in addition to serving as coach for the National team at all international events dating back to 2017.

"Look at him. He's a guy that everybody was impressed with. He hasn't been able to come here before, so now all of a sudden he's here and he makes an impact right away. That's something that everybody is well aware of. Just want him to get healthy.

"I can see him as a big contributor to the program down the road.

"And what a treat to go and play in Milan. That would be very special."