Hunter Brzustewicz Wins Multiple Awards

Flames prospect Hunter Brzustewicz's tremendous 2023-24 season has earned him three awards from his junior club, the Kitchener Rangers.

The 19-old-year has been presented with the Jim Malleck Trophy (team MVP), the Bob Schlieman Award (best offensive defenceman), and the Blueline Club Award (for the player best embodying sportsmanship) after he put up 13 goals and 92 points in 67 regular season games this season. In the playoffs, he picked up a goal and nine points through 10 skates.

The Flames acquired Brzustewicz in the trade with the Vancouver Canucks that saw Andrei Kuzmenko, Joni Jurmo, and draft picks land in Calgary. The defenceman signed an entry-level deal with the Flames on Mar. 14.