2024 NHL Draft Class - Cole Eiserman

Cole Eiserman scores goals.

Lots of them.

And he’s anxious to hear which NHL club will entrust him on providing future offensive returns come the end of June.

Hailing from Newburyport, Mass., Eiserman is the career goal-scoring leader with the U.S. National Team Development Program, setting a new mark with 127 goals for USA Hockey' U17 and U18 sides over the past two seasons.

He had 58 tucks in 57 games this year, tacking on 25 more in his first 24 games of USHL competition, and finished the season ranked #12 among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings.

Needless to say, a memorable campaign for the 17-year-old, but Eiserman is also bent on proving that there’s more to his game than tickling the twine.

“I’ve always been a goal-scorer, that’s kind of my identity and who I’ll be,” he said when reached by phone last week. “It’s just doing different stuff to be out there at the end of games, and be reliable defensively, so I can go out there and use my offensive skills but also be there to help the team, and shut (opponents) down."