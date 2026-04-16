5 Things - Flames vs. Kings

1. Last Dance

Six months and eight days after it began up Highway 2, the Flames season will draw to a close tonight, with a Thursday tilt against the Kings beneath the iconic roof of the Scotiabank Saddledome. GET TICKETS

One last chance for hockey hugs. One last chance to put on a show for the C of Red.

One more opportunity for last impressions, with the off-season right around the corner.

It's been a season of change. Seven players who took part in the season-opener in Edmonton are either injured, in the AHL or with other NHL clubs. In their place, a growing youth movement.

Matvei Gridin was part of that opening-night roster, and he scored his first NHL goal in Game 1, too. But in the months since, he's turned into a legitimate even-strength and powerplay threat, while fellow rookie Zayne Parekh has played the best hockey of his young NHL career over the past couple of weeks.

Yan Kuznetsov won't play this evening, but his ascent into a top-four defenceman - seemingly since being recalled from the AHL's Wranglers - is another encouraging sign.

Then there's Devin Cooley, who might be the biggest surprise of this season in the Stampede City. The Masterton nominee rediscovered his game over the summer and has gone on to solidify the Flames crease with Dustin Wolf, posting a .909 save percentage along the way that ranks him in the top 10 among NHL netminders.

To a man, this group is disappointed not to have built on their playoff near-miss from a season ago. But from captain Mikael Backlund on down, they've worked. They've worn the crest with pride.

This evening, they'll get one more crack at that win column before saying 'Happy Trails' for the summer.